Who won?
So I voted on Tuesday and I wake up on Wednesday and I have no idea who won because there’s no Wednesday paper. And we’re old people and we don’t do internet paper. Could someone put in Thursday who won the election? I’d appreciate it.
Editor’s note: In Buchanan County, both tax issues passed with more than 70% approval.
Repercussions
If a high school student threatened to hit someone as McCarthy threatened to hit Pelosi, they would probably be expelled or maybe even arrested. I think the same thing should happen to the senator.
Editor’s note: He’s a U.S. representative, not a senator.
Change of tune
I remember when Kamala Harris and President Biden were running for office, and Harris said she wouldn’t trust or have anything to do with anything that Trump was behind. And Trump was behind getting all this medicine for the COVID shots. Now that they’ve won the election, they say it’s OK to get the shots and it’s good stuff. Well, people look at that and think, “Was she lying then, or is she lying now?”
Getting played
America, you are being played by both political parties. The left are paying people to deliberately burn and destroy our system from within, and then turning around to let them out of jail as soon as they are arrested. And the Republicans on the right, what are they doing? Nothing. They’re playing you, America. Wake up.
Not Trump’s fault
A CDC study under the Biden administration has calculated that 50% of Blacks and 70% of Hispanics in New York are not vaccinated. Now, tell me again how this is the dirty Trump-voters’ fault?
Narrow narrative
Back in 2019, within six months, five policeman in Chicago committed suicide. But all the liberals can talk about are the four Capitol Hill cops who committed suicide in the past year and a half. Funny how you don’t hear liberals crying over the death of a cop if it doesn’t fit their narrative.
You earn it
Everybody says they deserve respect. In my day you didn’t get respect; you had to earn it. Like a paycheck. Oh, that’s right. Most of you don’t want to do that anymore either. You just want it given to you.
