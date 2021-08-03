Seeing stars
When I was young, I read a short poem that went something like this. “Two men looked through prison bars; one saw mud, the other saw stars.” Our town has a bunch of mud-lookers. How miserable their lives must be. Too bad they can’t celebrate the many good things going on in our country and community.
Jet pack guy
Let’s do something positive for once. When I was a kid in the late 60s, my dad and grandfather took me and my brother down to see the Kansas City A’s. As you got into the stadium, there was a guy who flew around in a jetpack. Does anyone else remember that? Let’s do something positive and get some coverage on that. Is he still alive? The News-Press could do an interview.
Well said
I would like to send a big thank you to Ben Pecora, who sent a letter to the editor titled “America loses its moorings.” It could not be said any better than the way he put it.
Political attack
A caller asked what was the difference between the Jan. 6 rioters and the people who burned mom-and-pop stores. It’s very simple. The Jan. 6 rioters went to where the politicians are, and the politicians do not like that.
Refreshing
It was refreshing to see the Bible verse selected by the News-Press to follow the opinion piece “Let’s trust teachers to teach.” The verse said, “Fathers, do not exasperate your children. Instead bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord.” It seems entirely appropriate that the things that should count are the things that create individuals that we can be extremely proud of.
Eviction debate
I see Joe and Kamala and all the Democrats are at it again, trying to stop evictions because people can’t afford to pay their rent. Perhaps if these people got a job — there’s plenty of places around that are hiring — they could afford to pay rent and they wouldn’t be kicked out.
Blue state blues
Keith Evans needs to get his facts straight about the outbreak of COVID. Many blue states are infested with it, Massachusetts being one.
Editor’s note: According to Johns Hopkins, Massachusetts averaged 657 new cases a day this week. The top states for daily new cases this week were Florida, Texas, California, Georgia and Missouri. They all had more than 2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.