Good example

“Guilty pleasure” says they are embarrassed by the ignorance of some of the people who call in. A good example that appears on the same page, titled “Coward in chief,” calls Trump a coward for sending so-called nonessential workers to their deaths. I wonder what nonessential workers he should send home? The Walmart workers and all the other grocery stores? You don’t need any food until the pandemic is over. Lowe’s and other hardware store workers? If your hot water tank goes out, you can do without it until this is over. Or maybe you were just talking about the police, firefighters, ambulance drivers and other health-care workers?

Long memories

You can’t take the time to come down and help us in the South End, we can make sure you don’t get re-elected.

Follow the money

I sent the mayor pictures of a few (sewers) that were clogged up with debris and trash. He sent me back an email asking me to send him the addresses of where the sewers were at. But don’t they have a sewer maintenance person or people in this town who go around checking those things? I mean, where exactly is our sewer money going?

Tall weeds

I just pulled off of Ninth Street to get onto U.S. Highway 36 west, and the weeds were so tall, I couldn’t see until I got out on the road. For a Highway Department that’s so concerned about safety to let something like this happen is uncalled for.

No politics

Why does everything have to be politicized, i.e. the riots or especially the virus. Why?

No shadow

So strange to see a picture of Sen. Roy Blunt by himself, I’m wondering if you air brushed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell out. I wonder why we keep electing Blunt.

Rip Van Biden

This is a question for you people who are backing Joe Biden. If he cannot and will not face his opponent for president, how in the world is he going to represent our country? Will he hide from foreign leaders like he is from President Donald Trump? Good Lord, can’t you people see anything, or are you as gone as Biden is?

Sending help

The United States of America went from being a superpower to being the type of country they send missionaries to. I am so ashamed to be an American, it’s unbelievable, because of the leadership we have in this country. Not only that, but right here in this state and this town.

Don’t blame Trump

To “Trump’s watch:” Yes, there’s been a surge in crime in cities right now all across the country — in liberal Democrat-led cities. Trump has nothing to do with that; it’s all the Democrat Party and how they’re doing things. Good try.