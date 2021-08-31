Close it up
Why doesn’t Biden close to gates at the southern border like he is at Afghanistan? Because he is not for his and our country.
Real transparency
The school board president says the board policy allows the president to speak to the media on behalf of all members. That is the most absurd thing I’ve heard in a long time. Individual members are entitled to their own opinion and should be allowed to express them. Let’s have some real transparency and not just issued statements from the board president.
Hoping for change
I know that the police department is probably shorthanded and the issues I’m describing are not necessarily at the top of their list, but it makes it hard to want to be a law-abiding citizen when you see all these people getting away with parking illegally in handicapped spots, having tags that expired six months ago or no tags at all, and it’s reported to the police but nothing is done about it. I hope things will change.
Lack of coverage
You know, the Olympics are still going on, and I’m sad to not have seen any coverage because these Paralympians have worked just as hard and America is actually doing very well. I’m just sad that they’ve not been covered.
Call to resign
Did anyone call for George Bush to resign when he failed to protect our very homeland on 9/11 in 2001?
Who is responsible?
I heard Joe on TV saying he’ll hunt down the people who were responsible for those 13 brave American souls who laid down their lives in the ultimate sacrifice for this nation. That shouldn’t be too difficult, since they’re probably bringing a good share of them into our country right under our noses.
Hunt yourself
So Biden vows that he will not forgive, he will not forget, he will hunt them down and make them pay? He’s the reason all this happened. It’s his fault. Hunt yourself down, you idiot, and get out of office.
Less than oval
Why is Biden using a small, plastic table with a stool on the floor to address the nation on his report on Hurricane Ida instead of being called in to the Oval Office?
Coming in last
St. Joseph and Buchanan County must be so proud of their new claim to fame with the lowest vaccine rate in the state.
In step
A person doesn’t have to have any special skills to serve in the Biden administration, not even his top military commanders — just as long as you dance with the ones that brought you.
Keep the bridge
We do not want the double-decker bridges removed! It cost a lot of time and money and property to get the interstate built. It will cost a lot more money to tear it out, and to redirect it Downtown is stupid. More property will be involved.
COMING IN LAST Every one know that in Wacky Connie World high rates of non vacinations is inversly proportional to rates of intelligence.
