A good read

Since it’s a matter of public records, why doesn’t the News-Press print all the administrators of the St. Joe school district and their jobs and salaries, and do the same with Missouri Western? I’m sure the public would be very interested in seeing who does what and how much money they make.

For the mask

The mayor and City Council of St. Joseph need to issue a citywide mask mandate.

Funny, sort of

Saying Trump is being investigated is almost laughable when you look at who is running the investigation: The Democrats, the liberal left and the socialists who have hated this man since he announced his candidacy in 2016 and will do anything in their power to destroy his presidency.

Back at you

In response to “Make it stop,” I think you need to look at your own Democratic Party. They are the ones who are the liars and corrupt folks who keep conjuring up all these things against Trump. Why do you think things are the way they are?

A shame

What a shame that a town the size of St. Joseph cannot have a YMCA with pool facilities.

Great article

I loved the article by Alonzo Weston, “Making America great goes beyond Black and white.” Everyone should read the article. I also would encourage Alonzo to continue to be a voice to create understanding between the white community and Black community, as to what people have been enduring over the years. I hope that we can continue to work on this and make it a safe place for everyone.

Not so great

We need serious dialogue in America about racism, and comments like those of columnist Alonzo Weston labeling an entire race as privileged are not helpful. Phrases like “white supremacy” and “white privilege” foster more division.

Actions speak loudly

We as Americans need to get to a place where we can condemn actions as right or wrong and keep race out of it.

Rough ride

To all the people complaining about the YMCA being closed and maintenance being delayed because of budget shortfalls: Buckle up, buttercup. There’s a lot less budget coming in with COVID going on. Get ready for a rough ride.

Wise words

The only thing more expensive than education is the lack of it.

Nothing to fear

Someone said Roosevelt started socialism here but people didn’t understand it. We understood perfectly. It took some programs from socialism to pull us from the suffering when capitalism ran off the rails, with the stock market crash, bank failures and a frozen economy.

Make a difference

I think some of these professional athletes that are boycotting in the name of “protesting” perhaps ought to think about putting their money where their mouth is. Maybe they should go to Kenosha; maybe they should go to Portland; maybe they should go to Chicago, and go down where the riots are and put some of their influence to work in that setting.