A little late

We’ve had these violent protests going on in these liberal cities for months now. Then, on Aug. 26, Joe Biden comes out and denounces it. He says it’s OK to protest but violence is wrong. Where has he been? In his basement? He could have said something a long time ago. It’s sad the Democrats are putting people through all this, communities and cities being destroyed, and it all could have been stopped at the beginning.

Kenosha case

The guy in Wisconsin was a wanted felon who just had a scuffle with police and was reaching into his vehicle. What were the police supposed to do? Wait until he starts shooting at them?

Pay the price

I hope the owners of the teams that were playing in the NBA playoffs take money away from the players for lost revenue. That’s a bunch of overpaid people who wouldn’t last a day working a real job.

Taking notice

Biden finally found out there are riots going on all over the country. Stay out of the basement and keep your eyes open and you might see a lot of things going on, OK, Joe?

Marshals in St. Joe

Why would a federal marshal be in St. Joseph, Missouri, having the local law enforcement take an oath to the federal government? What does that have to do with anything except President Donald Trump trying to take over power when the time comes?

Editor’s note: The U.S. Marshals are looking for fugitives, an issue that was highlighted with some of the shootings that occurred in St. Joseph this summer. The local officers provide additional support to this effort.

Check the facts

May I suggest that you be a good citizen and fact check whatever you read or hear? There are many reputable fact check sites online. Become an informed citizen and do your homework.

Up and down

There’s a story about a 17-year-old arrested in Kenosha. In this story, once again, white is not capitalized but Black is. Is there a new thing in language classes where my grandkids need to learn when to capitalize certain colors? I thought it was a mistake at first but it’s in the paper every day. Black is capitalized, white never is, brown isn’t, etc.

A family affair

This Republican National Convention is starting to look more and more like a Trump family reunion. That can’t be impressing anybody. Of course they stand up there and say how great he is; they all work with him there in the White House.

Mail it in

Many people need to understand the difference between mail-in voting and mail-out voting. The state of Nevada is using mail-out voting. They are going to send a ballot to anybody on their voter registration. Some of these people may have died, some of them may have moved out of state. You cannot just universally send out ballots. Voters have to ask for a ballot. That’s what mail-in voting is.

My two cents

With all the controversy lately with It’s your call, why don’t we just change its name to It’s your opinion?