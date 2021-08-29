Secretary of spin
Have you noticed when the press secretary is asked questions, she has to answer in Biden’s favor or she’ll be fired?
Editor’s note: You pretty much summed up the job description.
Ready to bail
I was watching the news and I saw the Capitol, and they have the American flag at half staff, which is very appropriate because we have lost some of our best and finest young people. But right below it was a POW/MIA flag. And I could not help but see that and think, “We might as well put that flag at half staff too,” because President Biden and his cronies are going to bail while we still have American citizens behind enemy lines. How ironic.
Alarm bells
All I can say is God help the Israelites, if Biden has their back.
Seeking a solution
I see where many St. Joe people are upset over the school buses being overcrowded. Then why don’t you get off of your non-working rear and sign up to be a bus driver? They have plenty of openings. Be part of the solution instead of the problem.
Total disgrace
You know your country has hit rock bottom when veterans have to spend their own money to circumvent the inept government to get American people out from behind enemy lines. This is a total disgrace. I never thought I’d live long enough to see the ineptness of this administration.
Taliban Joe
So Biden and his administration gave the Taliban a list of Americans and Afghan allies in Afghanistan. A list of names of people who are still over there. Biden just handed over their death warrants to the Taliban terrorists. Way to go, Taliban Joe.
Source of income
Isn’t it interesting. Donald Trump is in court constantly defending income he has made in the private competitive economy. Income he has had audited by the IRS every year. The Clintons, Obama and Biden have no source for the fortunes they used to build homes worth millions of dollars.
Who is the victim?
A Black police officer shoots an unarmed, 5-foot-2 white woman at the Capitol, and he is the victim. Where am I living?
(0) comments
