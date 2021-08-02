Gold in school
It would be good to see the United States excel in academic competition like they are in the Olympics. Our children need to get back to school.
Eve of destruction
People keep saying, “Why don’t Biden and the Democrats do something about the mess our country is in?” Don’t you people understand? They’ve done exactly what they set out to do. They will destroy this country as we know it. Maybe then you’ll get the picture, and it sure isn’t going to be a pretty one.
Plot thickens
The Democrats are now after Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she isn’t any good for the country. Do you know why? When Biden can’t continue as president, if they get rid of Harris, guess who’s in charge — Nancy Pelosi. It’s a plot, and it will work.
Stayin’ alive
I agree with Trevor Calloway, that those who think Trump is a great president should get vaccinated in his honor. And those who think he was an incompetent president should also get vaccinated. Let’s stay alive so we can keep arguing about politics.
Old news
Where is Oprah’s complaint about the treatment of people on the southern border? She never misses a chance at a story for more money. Harry and Megan are old news.
Fault lines
I saw in the paper where a lot of homes are zoned commercial when they should be residential. This is all the city’s fault. They don’t know what they’re doing at City Hall.
Cut it out
In response to the article “Let’s trust teachers to teach,” There is no middle ground when teaching Critical Race Theory. People in St. Joe need to tell teachers and the school board that they need to teach history, and cut this other garbage out.
