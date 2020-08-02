City on a hill

If these stupid, liberal Democrats think America is so bad, why do all these illegal aliens want to come here? That should tell them something.

Way to go

I would like to congratulate the Community Action Partnership folks for bringing St. Joseph a tent city in the form of “tiny houses.” Way to go, St. Joe.

Guilty pleasure

I’m a senior citizen, and every day I look forward to reading “It’s your call.” But sometimes I am embarrassed by the ignorance of some of the comments. So if this column is eliminated, I can certainly understand.

Up from Texas

We need to close the bars again, right now. That virus is going to come up from Texas and hit us hard in a few weeks.

Look around

I saw Gov. Mike Parson was bashing New York State and New York City. What, Missouri is better? … We have been labeled the worst state in the Midwest. St. Joe is known for its corruption; St. Louis is known for its violence; Springfield is known for its drug activity. And he wants to bash New York City?

Coward in chief

President Donald Trump is a despicable coward, living in a bubble while he sends so-called “essential workers” to their deaths.

Blue-light specials

Why do we always need to build something new in St. Joe? Why don’t we restore some of our old buildings and get good use of them instead of having all these rickety buildings falling down? For example, the south side Kmart store could be used to build those small houses by partitioning off units in there. You could fit a lot of them in there.

The whole story

We get the numbers on the virus every day. What about the numbers of aborted babies that the Democrats force the taxpayers to pay for killing live babies every single day? People, don’t let these Democrats fool you. All they care about is getting rid of Trump and that’s the whole story.

Cause and effect

I have doubts about this COVID testing. Has anyone noticed how much worse this has gotten since they started testing? And what does their testing have to do with it? Now, is what they are doing causing so many people to get this virus?

Not America

I suggest that police protection be taken away from all the mayors and governors in sanctuary cities. You have to watch what’s going on. This is not America.

What you already have

I just read the city wants to put an RV park down by the river. Are they nuts? Let some private individual open an RV park. That’s what they do. And the city wants to put a hike and bike trail up on the city bluffs? We’ve got enough parks that the city can’t maintain. The city needs to concentrate on the sewers around town — not only in the South End, but all around town. Until they can maintain what they have, they don’t need to be taking on more.

Read all about it

Nearly everything on Friday’s business page was in direct contradiction of what Trump says — about how China handled their coronavirus pandemic, about what the economy is doing, and about pretty much everything. If you don’t read a newspaper, you really don’t get the full picture.