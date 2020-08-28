Silence, please

Isn’t “enemies of the state” a phrase that should be handled carefully? The left, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leading the way, has said President Donald Trump is wrong to call the press the enemy of the state these past few years. And as someone trained as a journalist, yes, I do find that phrase offensive. But it’s equally offensive for Pelosi to use it. If a phrase shouldn’t be used against anybody, that standard should apply to everybody.

Where’s the outrage?

In regard to the recent shooting in Wisconsin, why is that you never hear a mayor or a governor condemn the looting or the burning of businesses up there?

Editor’s note: Regarding violence and property damage in Kenosha, the stronger condemnation was from Mayor John Antaramian: “The actions the last two nights by the criminal element have shown this is no longer about protesting of the officer-involved shooting. There is a process to investigating the shooting. We have to allow that process to take place. The destruction of our city does nothing to assist with the investigation.”

In the dark

Ken Newton said the pictures of new teachers is one of his favorite features of the News-Press. He is undoubtedly looking at a computer. In the paper, the pictures are printed so dark.

Editor’s note: That feature will be republished in Sunday’s edition.

Just comply

I noticed a trend with all these Black men being shot by cops. If you follow the instructions of the arresting officer, generally you will not be shot.

Road to chaos

I gotta respond to “Are we there?” Not sure where they’re coming from but I gotta laugh at it. We’re a long ways from there — unless you want to look at your Democrat-controlled cities. … The whole country will end up being that way if Democrats win this election.

Henchmen

The person who wrote that William Barr is Trump’s henchman needs only to look back a few years to see what chaos former President Barack Obama, his henchman former Attorney General Eric Holder and the media caused out in St. Louis.

Wake up

You blind, fake-news followers just continue to amaze me with your inability to see the truth. You just let the media feed you lies. Trump could raise someone from the dead and you would still find some way to trash him. He has done more for our country’s core beliefs than any president ever. Wake up.

Hypocritical

Looking for hypocrite in the dictionary, it’s got Trump’s picture next to it. His wife is from a foreign country. She’s an immigrant. He said immigrants are evil.

Ganging up

It’s really disgusting to see the News-Press, and the Associated Press and the news media in general continue to run down our country and the president.

Patient watch

Whatever happened to the eight patients they claimed were at Missouri Western with the virus? No one seems to say anything about it. A few of us out here are wondering what’s going on at the college. If you know, put it on the news because we watch it.