Notary needed

I am opposed to absentee ballots being sent out for the election this year. The reason is not because of politics or the postal service being able to handle the problem. It’s because you would have to have your ballot notarized. To me, this just causes the same problem you are trying to avoid: Coming into personal contact with someone else. So think about that.

Editor’s note: A change in state law allows voters who are at risk of COVID-19, including the elderly and people with certain medical conditions like diabetes, severe asthma, heart disease and chronic lung disease, to vote by mail without a notary’s signature in November. Others would need a notary in order to submit a ballot by mail.

Property destruction

Can someone please explain what the car dealership in Kenosha, Wisconsin, had to do with the shooting there? Did the owner of the dealership fire those shots toward that Black man? Why was his car lot inventory set on fire? I guess that’s left-wing democracy in action. If you don’t get your way, you destroy people’s property.

Really simple

I support police officers, but not the ones who commit crimes. I support protesters, but not the ones who commit crimes. It really is that simple.

On the move

This is about living in St. Joe. I’ve lived here all my life and I’ve always enjoyed it. But between the homeless in the streets Downtown, raising the taxes too high and crime running rampant, St. Joe isn’t worth living in anymore. I will be moving.

Board breakdown

On the YMCA board’s decision to sell the Downtown property, here are a couple questions. How many people are on that Y board? What was the actual vote to sell the property? And was there a motion at any time to consider selling east side property?

Mother country

President Donald Trump and all the Republicans seem to forget that this is a country full of immigrants. Even Trump’s own ancestors came from Germany. What’s he going to do? Go back home?

Chicken and egg

The Downtown YMCA isn’t killing Downtown with the decision to close. Downtown’s struggles killed the YMCA. All of the people who decry the Y’s decision should consider moving to a Downtown apartment or relocating their business down there.

Lazy voters

I think this mail-in voting has some serious problems. The top one is, if people are so lazy and willing to go through so little to vote, are these same people going to do the research and try to figure out who are actually the best candidates? I think not.