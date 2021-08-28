Profit principle
With eviction moratoriums, deadbeat tenants, an increase in vandalism and now rising property taxes, I don’t see how landlords in St. Joseph can make it. I feel extremely sorry for them in their situation, trying to make ends meet and maybe come up with a profit, which is why they went into the business.
On and off
I have a solution for the mask mandate in schools. Why doesn’t the school board vote that one school can be allowed for kids who don’t want to wear a mask, and they can be sent out no problem while the rest of the children can wear their masks and be protected.
Not like ’Nam
I’m sick and tired of people calling Afghanistan the new Vietnam. Vietnam didn’t attack us on our own soil, and after the war was over in Vietnam, there was very little chance anyone was going to come here to attack us. We should have never left Afghanistan completely.
Clean house
We need a house cleaning, starting with Biden and going on down the line.
Just like Munich
I just heard Boris Johnson of Great Britain tell the Taliban in Afghanistan that after the U.S. leaves on Aug. 31, they must guarantee the safety of anyone left behind to get out. I’m not sure what their response will be, but if it is yes, what I predict is a repeat of 1939 when Hitler assured Chamberlain of what he was up to.
Cause and effect
In an editorial, it was pointed out that St. Joe has lost population. I believe one of the driving reasons, not the only one but certainly a driver, is the St. Joe school district. I believe if you look, all the districts around St. Joe have grown in that same time period. When the perception is a school district is failing — right or wrong — people who are able and willing will take their kids and go to a district that isn’t failing.
Biden’s surrender
I’ve only got one thing to say. If you’re a veteran and you’re not ashamed of how Biden turned tail and ran and left people stranded in Afghanistan, then I’m ashamed of you.
Still a pig
In response to the left-wing media trying to airbrush this debacle in Afghanistan: You can put lipstick on a pig, but in the end, it’s still a pig.
Greater good
To all health care workers, we will never be able to thank you enough. To all anti-vaxers and anti-maskers, grow up. Haven’t you ever heard of the greater good?
