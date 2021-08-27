Fifth Avenue heartbreak
I was wondering how long it’s going to take the city to finally fix the intersection at 18th Street and Fifth Avenue. It seems like it’s taking forever. Let’s get it done, or hire it out and get it done.
Sick of you
Hey noisy minority, we the quiet majority are sick and tired of your self-centered stance on masks and the vaccine. We’re sick of paying for your intubations because you’re "above it all."
Biden's family
I wonder if the Biden family is as disappointed with Joe’s presidency as we are, since the whole family couldn’t wait to get in the White House. Biden dealing with the Taliban would have probably given them half the U.S. if it benefited him and his family. That’s all that matters to him.
Local control
I think Missouri’s attorney general should let the local school districts decide what is best for themselves, instead of some politician trying to score political points.
Above politics
I don’t understand why people are so against children wearing masks in school. I have no problem with my child wearing a mask if it will protect them. They are doing this to prevent children from getting COVID. It is not a political issue.
Bumpy ride
I’m wondering why freshly-paved 229 interstate has a "speed bump" in it. At 70 mph, that’s a little rough on a car. Just curious why that bump was left there in the highway.
Three more years
Well it seems by the comments in It’s your call and the new poll, some of the sheep are finally waking up and seeing that Biden is destroying our country. That’s the good news. The bad news is it may be a day late and a dollar short. We have three more years of this coming.
What about us?
I was reading how Kamala Harris is in Vietnam assuring the people there of their civil rights and liberties. I just think that’s a big joke when you realize they don’t even consider our Constitution or our rights here that we’ve been guaranteed.
