Go west

Well, it’s time to call in the hospice crew, because it looks like the Downtown of St. Joseph is dying. It’s unfortunate that everything is moving out east, and of course what appeals to people isn’t out east unless you want to put out a lot of money. The fact that they are closing the YMCA Downtown is just very unfortunate. If it’s in such bad repair, let’s raise some money, let’s build a new one Downtown. Because otherwise what’s going to happen is they’re going to spend the money on something out east.

Time to swim

No pools for the kids. All the St. Joe city pools are closed for budget reasons. Now the YMCA is closing for budget reasons. I guess as a last resort they can all go swimming down at Contrary Creek. It’s full.

Beggars banquet

There are too many beggars on the corners holding signs up. Out at Messanie and Sixth streets, they’re there all the time.

Keeping track

I would like to know how many electronics were sent home with St. Joseph School District students in March. Also, how many have been returned, or what procedure is there for return and accountability?

Poor Claire

I’m wondering when the News-Press will ask Sen. Josh Hawley hard questions like they riddled former Sen. Claire McCaskill with.

Paradise, sort of

Maybe it would be a good plan for Buchanan County to secede from Jefferson City and Washington, D.C., convert our county into the weed capital of the world, the finest between Denver and Chicago. We could draw massive amounts of money into our city, clean it up, have some revenue, capitalize on our historical significance.

Make it stop

Some Republicans, not all, want to re-elect Donald Trump as president, who was impeached, is corrupt, a liar, and is still being investigated for crimes he has committed. Our country should not be subjected to this kind of deplorable leadership. We are better than this, and Republicans should know better than to let this leadership continue.

Nightmare unfolds

Are we positive that Donald Trump’s real name isn’t Rod Sterling? Because every night since Nov. 3, 2016, I feel like I’m in an episode of the “Twilight Zone.”

Protesting to protest

The protesters who were protesting the cutbacks to the post office have misunderstood the situation. No. 1: The sorters have been reduced because 95% of the sorting is now done electronically, so of course we don’t need the sorters on the payroll. No. 2: It said they were reducing the number of drop-off mailboxes, those blue mailboxes on the corner, but none of that has changed in St. Joe this year. It’s old news. So protesting now makes no sense whatsoever.