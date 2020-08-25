Building check

I see the St. Joe school district is wasting more taxpayer money. Why in the world would they have anybody check that building at Central once a day, or even once a week? Now I guess they’ll be wanting more money. Sad.

Lead from the middle

President Donald Trump and the Republicans call every Democrat a socialist or liberal. That’s just not true. If we wanted a socialist or a liberal, we would have picked Sen. Bernie Sanders or Sen. Elizabeth Warren as the presidential candidate. Joe Biden is a moderate; he will govern from the center. A small percentage of Democrats are actually socialists or liberals. Biden will do a great job.

Only God knows

If there really is a God like the right-wing religious people say, then how can they justify Trump as president? He lies, he’s a criminal, he’s the worst thing that ever happened to this country.

Mail in facts

Don’t believe what the Democrats say about it being a fair election if we have millions of mail-in votes, sent out to people who didn’t even ask them to be sent out, and in Virginia at least it shows on the back whether it’s a Democrat or Republican ballot but they tell you your vote is safe, no one knows how you’re voting. Really? Look at the facts.

Basement Joe

If Biden can run his campaign from the basement to get elected president as he says, then who is going to run the country if he gets elected? We already know — former President Barack Obama, Sen. Kamala Harris and Bernie — while Joe sits in the basement just smiling without a clue what is happening and he couldn’t care less.

Socialist successor

Wake up, people. Don’t you realize if you elect Biden that after a few months they will declare him incompetent and you’ll have a socialist running the government? Don’t be stupid.

Everyone has flaws

Trump has many flaws, but so does Biden. Biden has a 40-year record of bad judgments in his political career. Trump has made mistakes during the last four years, but he’s also implemented many positive conservative policies. I am voting for these policies, not the far-left Democratic platform that will be detrimental to our country’s future.

True snail mail

Trump put his friend in as postmaster to have him slow the mail down, and now people are not getting their medicine, they’re not getting their checks to pay for the medicine, they’re not getting important information in the mail. Trump only did it to try to keep some of the votes from being counted in the next election coming up. Do you think he really cares about this other stuff that’s going on with people?

Watch Western

Wouldn’t you think the school board would be looking at the cases appearing at Missouri Western State University? I mean, that’s kind of like a red flag there. Wouldn’t they take a look at it and say, “Hey, that’s not good.”