What a view
While the privileged folks on the east side of town are complaining about a cell tower being placed where they can see it, there are people living in Midtown that have much worse sights to see. They must see decrepit houses that have uncut grass and weeds, untrimmed curbs, impassable sidewalks, uncollected trash and discarded furniture in the yards. Not to mention the house itself that is not boarded up with chimneys about to fall over and roofs with gaping holes in them. Would you like to trade the view?
Amazed
I just have to say I really enjoyed reading It’s your call on Tuesday. I agreed with everything they said. I was amazed at some of the answers they gave, some that I never would have even thought of. Thank you.
In the sand
A school board member determined that use of masks was similar to putting your head under a desk 65 years ago. Quite possibly, he is putting his head in the sand.
Flag rage
I saw that the Proud Boys leader who burned a Black Lives Matter flag was given five months in jail. That is just the height of hypocrisy. BLM, Antifa, and other groups burned the American flag all summer long in 2020 and they continue to do so, and yet that’s OK.
Time to water
I was kind of curious, on the West Coast they’re having all kinds of drought, even in the mid-section. Folks, if you’re going to water your lawn, do it in the evening. That way the water has time to soak in before the sun comes out and evaporates it. It helps Mother Nature out a bit and also helps your water bill.
Remember
I urge everyone to remember who the increase in property taxes hurts the most: It’s those at the lower end of the spectrum. First, the middle class who are obviously going to be hit at a greater percentage of their income devoted to housing, but then you also have all the lower income individuals who rent. Property tax is a regressive tax. It should not be increased except as a last resort. Remember these people when you vote.
(3) comments
You can not begin to imagine the satisfaction I get seeing all the idiots from the shallow end of the gene pool proveing Darwin sheory of evolution is right, Every time I read about some knuckle dragging Connie who practiced what he preached as a rabid anti-vaxxer and sold the Farm. One would think that the leadership of the RebublieCon party wouldbe getting worried that so many Connies are dying and they don't know how to cast their vote.
"BLM, ANTIFA and other groups burned AmericanFlags all Summer long yet that is okay." YEP they did that legallyall summer long. Why is burning and american flag not against the law? The Supreme Court ruled it legal because it is protected by the first Amendment. The only way it could be illegal iiiis if you steal the flag from someone else and butn it which is what the Proud idiot did. Does anybody remember when RepublieCons called themselves the party of law and order. Or when they understood and su[[prted the constitution not just one amendment.
AMAZED Your Welcome.,
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.