Are you proud?
Remember when Obama was elected president and Michelle Obama said it was the first time she was ever proud of our country? Well, Michelle, are you proud now? All you Democrats should be ashamed. You have done more harm to this country than any of our enemies.
Corby bog
I was just wondering how much longer Corby Pond is going to remain a mosquito-infested mud hole.
Editor’s note: The Corby Pond project is supposed to be completed in December, according to a News-Press article last month.
Blaming Trump
President Biden is only fulfilling the terms of the treaty Donald Trump negotiated before he left office, nothing more and nothing less.
Selective incompetence
So let’s get this straight. Biden becomes president and he immediately reverses Trump’s policies on the Paris Climate Agreement, the Keystone pipeline and border enforcement. But he’s powerless to undo the damage of the Taliban treaty during eight months in office?
Health and money
I never realized the government cared so much about my health. I thought they only cared about my money.
He said it
“If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free, it is the responsibility of every American to remain informed.” That’s a quote from Thomas Jefferson.
Leaving it all
I hope you intellectuals on the left understand that not only did we leave people in Afghanistan, but part of the World Trade Center is buried under the former embassy. Let that sink in for a minute.
Arming enemies
The Taliban sends its thanks for all the helicopters and vehicles and high-tech weapons that we left over there. Isn’t that pathetic? Joe Biden is pathetic. Some of it will probably be sent over to China and Russia so they can take it apart and see what makes it tick.
Repair it
The paper says under the picture of I-229, “What impact could this have on St. Joe?” All it can be is negative. Take the multimillion dollars they’re talking about to build everything new, repair what you have and leave a good thing alone.
