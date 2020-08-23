True believers

I really just cannot understand, it baffles me. Donald Trump’s charitable foundation was shut down for fraud, and he was fined millions of dollars for using the money illegally. His university was shut down and he was fined millions of dollars for promising an education he could not give. Many of his cohorts have been arrested, many more are under investigation. He won’t show us his tax papers. I just don’t understand what it is about this man that keeps people hanging on.

Up and up

Barack Obama says that the president should not use the office to enrich himself, and yet that’s exactly what he did. Didn’t his personal fortune go up like 33 times?

Doubting the numbers

It’s nice that they’re keeping track of the numbers on COVID-19 in Buchanan County, but their numbers are wrong. You’re not going to tell me there’s only 1,000-something cases in St. Joe.

General opposition

To the “Vet for Trump” caller, I too am a military vet and I will not be voting for Trump. And neither will Gen. Kelly, Gen. Mattis, Gen. Colin Powell, and many other vets.

Can’t handle it

I’ve been waiting eight days for a sim card in the mail for my phone, and it’s lost somewhere in the post office. So if that’s the way this mail-in voting is going to be, I imagine the ones that will get lost are the ones for the Republican Party and the ones that go through will be for the Democrat Party. That is fraud, as far as I’m concerned. The post office can’t handle what it has now, let alone millions and millions of ballots.

Support postal workers

I think that everybody in St. Joe should take a sticky note or piece of paper and say “thank you” to their postal workers and leave it on their mailbox. They’re going through a lot right now and could use your support.

Stop the violence

Finally the people spoke up. The neighbors got together and said, “That’s enough.” It took the death of a 2-year-old to get the people together, but you’ve got a neighborhood now. Turn those people in and put them in jail. Let’s stop all this violence.

Time for signals

I cannot believe all the lazy idiots around town that are just afraid to use their blinker. Are they completely unaware of what it is? Come on, people. You have people waiting on you. Give us a signal.

Not about Trump

“Not so fake” calls corona the “Trump virus.” Oh, did he start this virus? Did he give it to China and all the other countries?

Do as I say

In response to “Mixed messages,” the answer is clear: Just do as I tell you, don’t do as I do.