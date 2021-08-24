Horrible debacle
Call me cynical but I truly believe that the top six Democrats, from the president and vice president on down, should be relieved of duty. They should lose their jobs in the face of this horrible debacle that makes all Americans look like cowards.
Peace in our time
Joe Biden, in his handling of the Afghan problem, seems to have done his tutelage under Neville.
Airport danger
Biden is such a liar. He said nobody is having trouble getting to the airport (in Kabul). Why did the U.S. State Department send emails telling people not to make their way to the Kabul (airport) because of the danger surrounding the airport? If you guys don’t see this, I feel sorry for our country.
The last thing
In a press briefing, the Pentagon admitted that the first thing to come down was the U.S. flag over our embassy. That is not a withdrawal; that is a retreat. The last thing you should take down in the flag on your way out.
You first
Jen Psaki said something that just appalls me. She said White House staff are not required to get a vaccine, and that she doesn’t even know how many have it. And yet they are requiring it for the military. It is ridiculous to require something for your constituents but not for yourself.
Looking at schools
If you’re wondering why the population of St. Joe is decreasing, have you considered the school system? We know people with children who have left St. Joe and gone to outlying towns because of the local school system.
Border control
So just how does our genius government restrict nonessential travel between the United States and Mexico, and on the other hand, let thousands and thousands of refugees from who knows where pour into our country?
Two towers
Reading the article in the Weekender about AT&T and the cell tower out there, I guess it’s OK to look at that big, blue water tank but not OK to look at a skinny little cell tower. Beats me.
Zero for one
Joe Biden, Afghanistan is your first major crisis, and you blew it. I can’t wait to see what comes next.
