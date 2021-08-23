No leader
I hope it’s not lost on people the fact that they did all these special meetings and investigative committees about why Jan. 6 happened at the Capitol, and maybe it’s because of what we’re seeing right now in Afghanistan. The fact that we have no leader. The Democrats are hiding while we have American citizens behind enemy lines.
Liars lie
I always thought the Clintons had the Academy Award for lying, but now we are finding out if you are a Democrat in any political position, you all fit the same mold.
Add and subtract
When Trump left office, I believe we had approximately 2,500 soldiers in Afghanistan. Now under Biden’s withdrawal, there are going to be 7,000. That’s some great Democrat math.
Bad trade
I have a solution for two of our problems: We make a trade with the Taliban. We send them President Jimmy Biden over to supervise the protection of the border around the airport so no American and Afghan workers can get through. Then we bring the Taliban over here to protect our southern border.
Covering for him
I was so disappointed in George Stephanopoulos on ABC and his interview with Biden. Part of that interview was removed. This part showed Biden’s lack of understanding and ineptitude. Please stop covering for Biden.
On the mark
Your editorial got it right. The real reason for all the government handouts is to control us. It all started a long time ago. But I am finding out a lot of people don’t care as long as they don’t have to work. We have lost everything, I’m afraid.
Mandate time
I would like to know why a vaccine is not required to go to the senior citizen center. Just how many of these old people are we going to kill, anyway?
Cone-a-copia
Does the MoDOT really have a marathon program going to repair Highway 36 through St. Joe, or have they just found a new place to store their orange cones?
All about money
Fighting is not over in the Middle East. Military manufacturers have the money to keep the war going. Biden’s son will keep distributing that money. The evacuation mess going on right now is just the thing to put us back into battle. The money being made is more important than peace and human lives.
