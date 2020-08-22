Radio silence

My wife and I both have our prescriptions late in the mail, and they are never usually ever late. We would like to know why we haven’t heard anything from Sen. Blunt or Sen. Hawley or Sam Graves about these slowdowns of the mail. This is something that is affecting many Missourians’ health and something should be done about it.

Best bad choice

The Democratic Party doesn’t want Biden, they just want him to be president so they can run the country. And they will run it straight into the ground, guarantee it.

Feeling blue

Michelle Obama was right when she said the economy is in shambles, but only partially right. It’s only in shambles in places where Democrats are running the show.

Hypocrite speaks

I noticed John Kerry on TV. What a hypocrite this man is. He talks about the fact that Trump hasn’t gotten us into a war, but he’s one to be talking. When he came home from Vietnam, he did everything but denounce this country and the war itself, throwing his medals away. What a hypocrite.

Big omission

During the Democratic convention, the Muslim and LGBT caucuses deliberately left out the words “under God” in the pledge of allegiance. Just another way the Dems are showing us they do not want God in our lives.

Melting pot

In another obviously blatant attempt to pander to the Black community, the media has labeled Kamala Harris a Black woman. She is not a Black woman. She is a woman of color, but she’s not African-American at all. But as long as they can swing a few votes by tricking the African-American community, the media will continue to do this.

Editor’s note: Many Jamaicans are descendants of African slaves, as are many African-Americans in the United States. At debates during the Democratic primary, she referred to herself as Black but not as an African-American. The media is calling her what she calls herself.

The real pravda

Does anyone know which night Putin is going to speak at the Republican National Convention?

Not much upside

Donald Trump is acting more and more like a thug, a bully, a whiny 2-year-old who continues to lie. He proves over and over he is not up to this job. This man is an embarrassment to the Republican Party and this great country.

Seeing red

The traffic signals downtown are not “stoplights.” They are traffic signals, because they can be programmed to regulate traffic. Stop signs are just that: They are designed to stop traffic. We should use the traffic signals appropriately and not go backward.

He said it

Sports broadcaster Tom Brenneman joins a growing list of people who makes ignorant or insensitive comments and quickly follows it with, “I’m sorry. That’s not who I am.” It’s exactly who you are, or you wouldn’t have said it.