Radio silence
My wife and I both have our prescriptions late in the mail, and they are never usually ever late. We would like to know why we haven’t heard anything from Sen. Blunt or Sen. Hawley or Sam Graves about these slowdowns of the mail. This is something that is affecting many Missourians’ health and something should be done about it.
Best bad choice
The Democratic Party doesn’t want Biden, they just want him to be president so they can run the country. And they will run it straight into the ground, guarantee it.
Feeling blue
Michelle Obama was right when she said the economy is in shambles, but only partially right. It’s only in shambles in places where Democrats are running the show.
Hypocrite speaks
I noticed John Kerry on TV. What a hypocrite this man is. He talks about the fact that Trump hasn’t gotten us into a war, but he’s one to be talking. When he came home from Vietnam, he did everything but denounce this country and the war itself, throwing his medals away. What a hypocrite.
Big omission
During the Democratic convention, the Muslim and LGBT caucuses deliberately left out the words “under God” in the pledge of allegiance. Just another way the Dems are showing us they do not want God in our lives.
Melting pot
In another obviously blatant attempt to pander to the Black community, the media has labeled Kamala Harris a Black woman. She is not a Black woman. She is a woman of color, but she’s not African-American at all. But as long as they can swing a few votes by tricking the African-American community, the media will continue to do this.
Editor’s note: Many Jamaicans are descendants of African slaves, as are many African-Americans in the United States. At debates during the Democratic primary, she referred to herself as Black but not as an African-American. The media is calling her what she calls herself.
The real pravda
Does anyone know which night Putin is going to speak at the Republican National Convention?
Not much upside
Donald Trump is acting more and more like a thug, a bully, a whiny 2-year-old who continues to lie. He proves over and over he is not up to this job. This man is an embarrassment to the Republican Party and this great country.
Seeing red
The traffic signals downtown are not “stoplights.” They are traffic signals, because they can be programmed to regulate traffic. Stop signs are just that: They are designed to stop traffic. We should use the traffic signals appropriately and not go backward.
He said it
Sports broadcaster Tom Brenneman joins a growing list of people who makes ignorant or insensitive comments and quickly follows it with, “I’m sorry. That’s not who I am.” It’s exactly who you are, or you wouldn’t have said it.
(7) comments
The real Pravda...Putin will be “speaking” every night of the RNC.
Melting pot....for a long time, much of the IS operated on a “one drop rule” of racial identity. That she considers herself black was and is a construct of whites. Whites now don’t like that (see Barack Obama). Every time a mixed race person claims their African heritage first, whites are quick to point out their other heritage. It didn’t use to be that way. They do so now because so many whites have a victim complex.
Melting pot...hoe is she not black? And how is she not then African American? You people are really dense.
Big omission....Trump blatantly lied about this saying that the democrats a a whole removed God from the pledge. Did you expect these two groups to say that? I’ve never understood why so many are so keen to recite a pledge to a flag that was written by a socialist. He really was a socialist, unlike Biden.
Feeling blue....idiotic comment. The entire country is feeling the effects of a bad economy. Remember, farmers are going bankrupt at a near record pace, and that was pre covid. Our debt has skyrocketed pre covid. Trump has been bad for the economy.
Best bad choice...yet here we are with depression era unemployment, chaos in our streets and a diminished reputation around the world. All with “The Chosen One” at the helm.
Radio silence...they’ve been silent about 175000 people dying. You think they care about you?
