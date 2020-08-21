Thanks, sort of

I just read the editorial about St. Joe’s It’s Your Call in the paper. I just wanted to say that I enjoy It’s your call, because it really reflects the overall IQ of St. Joseph.

Defund-o-rama

The Democrats want to defund the police, the Republicans want to defund the post office. Isn’t there anybody out there who wants to build us up and make us better?

Scathing report

The Republican Senate just released a scathing report on the Trump campaign and administration. Coming from the Republicans, this was a big surprise. Bet you never hear about it on Fox News. I wonder if the News-Press will cover it.

For the kids

If you are a person about 25 years old and vote for a Democrat and socialism, which will destroy this country, in 20 years you can tell your children, “Because of my foolishness, I helped destroy the most wonderful country ever known to mankind.” Do you want to be one of these people? Not much to be proud of, is it?

Great idea

Regarding the RV park: I think it’s a great idea. After all, the city has spent 20-25 years throwing tens of millions of dollars down the sewer. I find it only appropriate that we put the RV park next to the river. At least it saves wear and tear on the sewer system before it goes into the river.

President for life

An honest and decent president would stand before the American people and say, “Every registered voter should get out there and vote so we can have a fair and honest election.” Instead, Donald Trump is doing everything he can to corrupt this election. Trump thinks he should be president for life.

A bad year

I heard Goodyear Tire Co. just told their employees that when they come to meetings or whatever, they cannot wear anything that supports Trump or the police — but it’s ok if they support Black Lives Matter. That’s discrimination. Now we’re getting down to the brass tacks. That’s what this country is coming to, where they can tell you what to think and what to wear.

Editor’s note: Goodyear’s response to this controversy has been unclear. The company said the training slide in question did not come from the corporate office and seemed to originate from a single plant in Kansas. But Goodyear also says employees are asked to “refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party.”

Please keep it

You know the old saying, “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it?” It’s Your Call is in that category. There’s nothing wrong with it, it needs to stay the same.

GOP in denial

Now that the truth is out that Trump absolutely colluded with Russians in the 2016 election, will Republicans have the spine to actually do something about this, or say something about this, or criticize the president about this, or will they just try to sweep it under the rug like they usually do?