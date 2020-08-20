Flood of gangs

Probably not a good idea to put an RV park in that area down there with the influx of homeless people and invasion by the south Chicago gangs. An RV park’s going to be a target for theft and crime.

Parson’s priorities

If Gov. Parson was worried about his constituents and the people of Missouri instead of worrying about how to please Trump, we wouldn’t have what we got going on.

Not appropriate

Trump is going to have his convention at the White House. No other president would do that. That’s not what it is for.

Standing out

I’m very, very impressed. I’m quoting from the newspaper: “Missouri is among five states where voters in 2018 approved ballot measures designed to diminish the potential for political influences in redistricting. It’s the only state to require a nonpartisan demographer to draw state districts to achieve partisan fairness.” That is wonderful! Way to go, Missouri.

Call them off

Will you please tell me how these mayors of these cities where these so-called protesters are causing property damage and bodily harm to other people cannot be arrested themselves for not protecting the people they are being paid to do so? If the Democrats win, they will call off these riots to make it look like they’re doing a good job when they are the ones paying them to riot in the first place.

Animal crossings

In regard to “Road kill” and Brazil affording to build overpasses to protect their wildlife, we also have that. We have it in remote parts of the country. For instance, on the road going west to Hoover Dam, that area is so remote that if you were to strike an animal there, it would be hours before anyone could come help. So yes, we take care of our wildlife and our people just as Brazil does.

Vet for Trump

I don’t know why everyone (is against) Trump. I’m a military veteran, and I’m going to vote for him. And I hope and pray he becomes president for a second term.

A ballot with that

Since we are doing drive-thru coronavirus testing throughout our beautiful country, can we also do drive-thru voting since Trump is trying to impede my personal right to vote?

Trump’s actions

I wish people would quit claiming Trump said the virus was fake. If I remember, on Jan. 31, Trump stopped all incoming flights from China because of the virus. It was Joe Biden who said Trump was being xenophobic and racist. It was two months before Biden decided there really was a problem.

Back at you

Michelle Obama said “stupid can get worse.” I guess that is true, if you vote for Biden.

Mixed messages

Last week the City Council and Health Department met to discuss the supposed uptick in coronavirus here in Buchanan County. At the same time, our Chamber of Commerce was hosting Parties on the Parkway, with hardly anyone wearing masks or social distancing. Just wondering how that can happen?