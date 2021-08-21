It’s on Biden
Regarding Joe Biden’s claims that he couldn’t do anything about this mess in Afghanistan, he was able to undo everything Trump did except for this. He couldn’t do anything? That’s a lie. And Trump had an exit plan. He was going to take everyone out of there before he removed the soldiers. So don’t try to blame this on Trump, Mr. Biden, this is on you. You cannot get around it.
Get involved
I read It’s your call every morning and I get tired of all the complaining and blaming and pointing fingers. Here’s a thought: Instead of complaining and blaming and pointing fingers and expecting someone else to solve whatever problem you’re upset about, you get involved and solve the problem yourself.
Weak leadership
When Biden said “America is back,” you know he does mispronounce words quite often, what he meant to say was “Now that I’m in office, America is backwards.” Biden needs to go. Other countries know that he’s a pushover and these powerful people know they will take us over one of these days. What an embarrassment.
Sick of it
I see some of the refugees are going to settle in Texas. Poor Texas can’t take much more. They already have all the illegal immigrants coming through, and now they have to take these refugees. I am so sick of this administration.
Back in the day
There was a saying I used to hear a lot: “I’m just happy to have a job.” You don’t hear that one anymore.
Upset with both
I don’t think Trump did anything for the Kurds when we walked out and left them than what Biden is doing. At least he’s going back and trying. But I’m really quite upset with both of them. I think they both did wrong things to the people who helped us.
Normal life
The U.S. has been the savior to the Afghan people for 20 years. They’ve been able to live some sort of a normal life there without the threat of being raped or murdered every day. It is unbelievable that this president could come in and just tell everyone to leave. It’s unbelievable.
Familiar?
Anyone that blames someone else for their actions and their mistakes are cowards and incompetent for the position they hold. Sound like anyone we know?
