They’re laughing
Trump says China’s laughing at us. The whole world is laughing at us! We have a puppet in the White House who doesn’t have enough sense to run the country by himself, so he lets someone else pull his strings. When over 59% of Americans don’t think he’s doing a good job, it’s time for him to give up and go home. We have a Puppet in Chief.
Historical repeat
It’s often said that history repeats itself. In 1943 in Germany, people had to carry papers on them saying they could do what they were doing and go where they were going. Now we see those who would be totalitarian in our government demanding that people carry vaccination papers to engage in activities. It’s sad.
Defend yourselves
Although I don’t condone the manner in which Biden bailed out of Afghanistan, I think it is abominable that our government spent billions defending a country that had no will or desire to defend themselves.
Power vaccum
Is it any wonder that the Chinese are telling the Taiwanese, “Look! America won’t defend you.” And Russia is doing the same thing with the Ukraine. Thanks, Joe, you just raised our standing in the world by tenfold. How did we ever get so lucky?
She’s worse
After this fiasco in Afghanistan, a lot of people are calling to use the 25th Amendment to have Biden removed and put Harris in as president. I think that is wrong. I don’t think she’d be any better than Biden, she might even be worse. I don’t think she should even be vice president, personally.
Disgrace
and travesty
As a veteran, it was a disgrace to watch Saigon fall. But this that we are watching now in Afghanistan is a travesty.
Smarter than a kindergartener?
My grandchild in kindergarten could have made a better decision about Afghanistan than Biden did.
Who’s helping who?
Biden is doing great. He’s got 750 Americans out of Afghanistan, and there’s only 15,000 there. Afghans coming here did not help the U.S. fight the war in Afghanistan. The Afghans were not helping the U.S. The U.S. was helping the Afghans.
