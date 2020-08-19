Stop means stop

I agree that Downtown traffic doesn’t warrant stoplights anymore, but if you take those out, you’re going to have to put driver’s education back in schools to teach people how to use stop signs properly.

Getting better

As a recovered coronavirus patient, why don’t we see numbers of recovered vs. all these new cases? Why aren’t they reported on?

Suffer in silence

While millions of Americans wait on the stimulus check, the Democrats went on vacation. Oh, but wait! They’re going to come back. Not to help us with the stimulus package, but to start an investigation. Now, I don’t know about you all, but I’m getting tired of the way politicians behave. The little people out there — you, me and everyone — we’re assigned to just wait in the hallway while they discuss bigger and better things. Do you think $1,200 bothers a politician? No. They live like kings and queens. It’s the rest of us who suffer through their arrogance.

Not so distant

I guess we don’t have any distancing in St. Joe anymore, right? I turned the page to Midland, and look at all those little ball players. They’re right on top of each other. Is that the way school buses are going to run together?

Editor’s note: A News-Press article this month reported that students will be seated two rather than three to a row, face coverings will be required and the bus drivers will sanitize the interior of the vehicles on a regular basis.

Throne of lies

If elected, Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris will restore America and give hope and faith back to the American people. A country cannot be run on a bed of lies, which President Donald Trump and his administration have dished out since day one. Who wants to live through another four years of lies and corruptness from a dysfunctional president who is not up to this job?

Every right

The Second Community Harvest Food Bank serves 19 counties, four of which are in Kansas. So the caller who was concerned about cars lined up with Kansas plates to get food, those people are reporting to the right area. So they have every right to get food along with all the counties Second Harvest serves in Missouri.

Who’s on first?

I saw a guy call in a couple weeks ago wondering if we could have some baseball standings printed in the newspaper. I haven’t seen them again since then, so I was wondering if we could get them printed two or three more times?

Online academy

Online learning doesn’t seem to change much about how the big buildings that are expensive are used, and they’re even using more because they’re not offering the online option to the teachers. Instead, all the teachers of virtual learning have to report to Noyes, which they will reopen as an online learning academy.