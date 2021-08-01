Catch and release
The person who called in and said check the facts, the Biden administration has captured more migrants than the Trump administration. So I checked, and they are right, with one exception: The previous administration sent them back across the border. Biden releases them here in the U.S.
Freedom alert
Our present administration does not listen to the people. They do whatever they want. In my opinion, and that of thousands of others, Biden, Harris and Pelosi need to go while we still have a country and a few freedoms left.
Delta talk
Contrary to the misinformed letter, the Delta variant is not more deadly. It’s simply more contagious. Check your facts.
By another name
The House OK’d hiring illegals to work for House members. They get a 21% increase for their staff. They say it’s for more “diverse” staff. I guess that’s liberal code for “illegal” workers. But let’s go ahead and bloat the government even more. Way to go, Dems.
Before our eyes
One question to the people of this country: How long do you think we can survive in the condition we are in now? With no leadership working for the good of our country as a whole, it is crumbling every day right before our eyes.
Three scenarios
There are three ways to eliminate COVID-19: 1, You can get vaccinated, 2, You can wear a mask everywhere you go in public. Or 3, If enough unvaccinated get sick and die, the rest of us can get on with our lives.
(7) comments
There is no honor among the Do-Nothing Republicans, they do and will continue to lie, oath or no oath. They fear the truth, because the truth exposes them as the traitors they are.[sad] The Do-Nothing Republican party needs to push for mask wearing and vaccinations, cause this is going to get worse with every new variant that comes out. Before no vaccine will work against it.
EVERY PERSON should be vaccinated immediately, both Dems AND Repubs
FREEDOM ALERT You poor uninformed idiot. Can you or one of your under rock dwelling cohorts on this board name just 1, ONE UNO, MOIPE (Vietnamese One) freedom you have lost since January?
Vietnam will surely welcome munchgirl, Biden, Harris and Pelosi !!!
CATCH AND RELEASE Once again as an ill informed or misinformed Connie you have now idea what your are talking. the legislation passed by a bipartisan vote las Thursday made the protection of "Dreamers" law not a presidential order. Tell me, as one who I am sure would have a bumper sticker that said "Support the Troops" do you think an undocumented purple heart veteran of 4 tours in Afghanistan who is an undocumented and grew up in America since he was 1 should not have a law that protects him from deportation. It takes the scum of the earth to think he should be.
immigration, per se, is totally out of control.. thanks Biden... the only "connie" here is munchie. the bipartisan package passed by Senate ONLY; is yet far from law !!!!
BTW.. The answer to all your diatribe is an absolute NO.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.