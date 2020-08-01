On Trump’s watch

The re-election campaign from the GOP and President Donald Trump is to once again try the same old, tired program that they have tried before. “We are the law and order party.” Let’s get something straight. The surge in crime that is happening right now across the United States and has steadily grown for the last three years, where it had been going down for a decade before, has solely happened while Trump is our president.

In plain sight

I see pictures in the paper of people not wearing masks and not social distancing. No wonder this virus is still spreading. I bet it will still be around in August — of next year! — unless we get a vaccine first.

Martial law

Looking at all the riots and looting and burning that’s going on in this country, I think we’re well on our way to martial law. I guess that’s the only thing that’s going to stop it, because those Democratic governors and mayors won’t do anything. I guess our military’s going to take over.

Include them all

I think we’ve had enough of the protesting and rioting and all the signs that say Black Lives Matter. Why not say All Lives Matter? That would include me.

Ditch the parks

Maybe instead of the city of St. Joseph spending $6 million or $7 million on a walkway over the river, they ought to take some of that money and spend it on the South End, putting in drainage ditches and sewers so the people on the South End of St. Joseph can have homes that don’t get flooded with mud again. This is crazy. We’re spending money on a parks system that the city really doesn’t need. … Quit spending money on systems that we can’t maintain.

Why change now

I think it is wonderful that Trump didn’t participate in any of John Lewis’ celebration. The man tried everything to destroy Trump. Why be a hypocrite now? Trump is showing his true self: Don’t go with the flow just for show. That is my kind of person. Be your true self.

Capitalist in spirit

I find it very interesting that all you Republicans who are against socialism are accepting your CRP checks, your stimulus checks and are asking the counties for some of the CARES Act money.

Just say it

On FOX News the other day, Joe Biden laid out everything that Trump’s laid out for a long time. What the guy needs to do is get up there and say, “I’m totally incompetent to be president,” because you look at him and you listen to him, you know he’s incompetent.

Eve of destruction

These people that are backing Biden show what is called “believing in blind faith” — believing in something you know is not true. Open your eyes and your ears before you are helping destroy our country by backing this man.