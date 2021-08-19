All about money
War is always a moneymaker for some. From the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, World War II, Korea, to this war in Afghanistan. Sorry to say but they like to keep the money flowing from these wars. It is nothing new. They want these wars to keep going. It’s hard to believe, but it’s true.
Blame game
Dear Mr. President, Trump set the troop withdrawal deadline for May 1, but you’re the president now and you can make your own decisions. You created this current mess, not Trump. You should have listened to the Pentagon instead of your appointed advisors. The media is covering for your mistakes in Afghanistan and on our southern border, but you can’t fly under the radar forever and you can’t blame Trump for your mistakes.
Quite a mess
The U.S. has never looked weaker. And where are all the Biden supporters? They’ve gotten really quiet all of a sudden. Such a disgrace.
Laughable
In response to the man who wrote the letter criticizing former President Trump and his followers: Your assessment was laughable, especially the part where you said you used to be a Republican. Also, we had no special forces in World War II.
A shame
With our military industrial complex more than ready to raise bribe money to keep the war going, and an administration with a history of accepting that bribe money, there will be another breakout of fighting in the Middle East. Our dead and crippled troops coupled with billions of dollars a year are not enough to stop the profits made by war. What a horrible, disgusting shame.
Above the law
Congress, the federal courts and the executive branch of our government should be subject to all transparency rules, because no one is above the law.
Afghan training
Shame on the Afghan military and its leadership. We in NATO trained these soldiers for 20 years. If our ancestors were as cowardly as they are, we’d still be ruled by Great Britain. No more Americans should be asked to risk or lose their lives.
