They go low

I never in my life would have believed how low the Democratic Party could go. After watching the news and seeing on Twitter what they did to a man’s death, that is unbelievable.

Use the name

I am both puzzled and amused by the use of the name “spokesperson” on quoting some information about the St. Joe School District. What’s the problem with using the actual name of the person?

Political stunt

I saw on the news that Dr. Gena Ross, a Democrat running against Sam Graves, toured the Southside, saying she thought it was devastating and she would do more for the people. But that’s all political. They all make promises when they run. She’s only visiting because she wants the votes. If she really wanted to do something, she’d be in there helping them clean up and helping those people get donations, but all she did was tour. She’s no different than any other person running for political office.

Happy trails

I was Downtown and thinking about how incredibly sad it was that there isn’t a festival there. I don’t think I’m the only one who really misses Trails West! I don’t think they should have canceled it; they should have changed it. Whatever the problem was, the truth remains that an awful lot of people went to that festival and it was something to do in August. It brought people Downtown and it brought people together. I propose that they do another festival, and it doesn’t have to have high-priced entertainment, but they should do another festival in that spot. I think it’s not quite the same without it.

Not celebrating

If the News-Press needs to publish pet birthdays in the Celebrations in Sunday’s paper, they may no longer need me as a subscriber.

Editor’s note: Celebration notices are paid content. A customer asked for it and paid for it, and we obliged. We would also like to wish Peanut a happy 13th birthday.

No decency

There are so many people today who have no human decency. To give more credence to a terrorist than to the brother of the president when he dies is appalling. To say “the wrong Trump died” is appalling. Can you not even have basic human decency when a person dies?

People have spoken

The News-Press, I would hope, does realize that every time Ken Reeder runs for office he fails to gain the support of the voters. He does not have any kind of mandate, and yet the newspaper continues to give him a platform to nitpick any attempt at progress in this town.