Better option
Well, a booster shot or a ventilator? I would choose the booster shot, just like I get for the flu every year. Thank goodness for the scientists that are helping us get through this mess.
Food is money
After the earthquake in Haiti, here comes their people. Hold on. Our country is quickly looking like the one they came from. Increases in food stamps ensures people won’t work. Why should they? Coming into this country, none of them look starving to me. Food is like money — it will run out.
Upside
In regard to the article about how Chiefs fans don’t go Downtown, that may be a good thing, considering the way they are doing the stop signs and lack of traffic signals. It’s terrible down there. I’ve lived here my whole life and I’ve never seen such a mess trying to get around Downtown.
Disaster unfolds
This country is in shambles. Can you imagine, the border crisis at an all-time high, inflation at a 13-year high, war in Afghanistan — can you imagine if all this was happening on Trump’s watch? The world would go berserk.
Commander Clueless
A headline in the paper read “Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan.” Isn’t he our commander in chief? Doesn’t he listen to his generals? Who’s running this show?
Leaders should lead
Watching what’s going on in Afghanistan right now makes me want to tell all of the Democrats, “There’s your leader, doing nothing. There’s your leaders, silent. Hiding at Camp David while all this is going on. While people flee for their lives and the embassy is overrun. There’s your leader.”
Having a laugh
To the person who called in about Obama’s birthday party being canceled, I’d like to ask what network you were watching when you received this information? Thank you for “peddling” my laugh for the day.
Census report
I’m calling about the local census numbers for St. Joe and Buchanan County and the other towns around us. The numbers were released last week, and so far to date I haven’t seen nothing in the local paper or the news about what the numbers are for St. Joe or the county or any communities here. I’m sure somebody has them. I’m just curious and would like to know where we stand now.
(13) comments
Criticism of Biden's execution of the American withdrawal is well deserved, but conservatives should also be best situated to understand why the Afghanistan project was bound to fail and its easily toppled government was built on sand. The ill-fated regime in Kabul was as dependent as any welfare recipient, living off foreign money, arms and supplies while the U.S. and its allies performed their core function of providing basic security for them. Dependents suddenly made to stand on their own fail frequently, as any astute reader of Thomas Sowell or Charles Murray could predict
Opinion: Biden administration seeks to control banking, technology, transportation to serve a woke agenda
State Department Sends Stranded Americans Note Saying U.S. ‘Cannot Guarantee Your Security’ En Route to Kabul Airport
Leaders should lead - That's laughable when the former president Trump called for an insurrection at our own US Capital with death and destruction as he sat in the White House watching. Can you say coward. Never a leader.
Biden is leading... the USA to ruin... psst Trump is gone, get over it
Commander clueless - Every war is hard getting into and getting out of. Biden did the right thing and has a couple of weeks to get all Americans out. Americans were told to leave weeks and months ago by our government and even offered to pay to get them out if they could not afford it. Those still there were there by their own choice.
Disaster unfolds - It did happen under Trump's watch. We have now left Afghanistan, thank God.
Bush, Obama, Trump, AND Biden all played a part in the current mess...
Better option - EXACTLY!
DISASTER UNFOLDS You forgot to to use the obligator closing line 'imaginary friend help us!"
not only is the country is in shambles... glad you joined
Fox News went from: “Biden abandoned our Afghan allies” to “why should we take in Afghan refugees” in the span of 5 hours.
yep, why should we... when Biden and the Dems have skrewed up the border, inflation running amok, an obscene infrastructure push, and Biden was told months ago to get people out but waited till the last minute.. AFTER announcing to the Taliban the plans to leave... truly an incompetent Democrat bunch of idiots
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.