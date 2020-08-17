Come together

My heart just aches for that precious little girl that was killed on Messanie Street. The Black community has to come together and say, “No more. We’re going to stop this.” And I hope they do so soon, before we lose any more precious children.

Three lessons

Three lessons to help you through life: If you want to be loved, you have to be lovable. You cannot change another person. And people tend to do what works; if someone is mistreating you, it’s because you’re letting it work.

No so fake

We’re closing in on 170,000 dead from the Trump virus, and he said it’s fake. Not likely.

No sense

I am so upset over the postal service thing that’s going on. I can’t believe that Congress is letting Trump and his henchmen do this. Liberals and conservatives alike should be up in arms. This is a terrible thing. And how can it help Trump, if he makes the whole country mad? Everyone likes the postal service and needs the postal service. How can it help him to make all those people angry? He won’t get the mail-in ballots that he’s trying to stop. It just doesn’t make any sense.

Time for issues

I wish that Mr. Trump would get over trying to win the sixth-grade class election. Quit the name-calling, quit the nasty remarks. With our country in this problem we have, why doesn’t he talk about the economy? Climate control? The virus? Things that people care about. Come on, grow up.

Behind the mask

I’ll dutifully wear my mask in the stores, but I don’t like it. No sense in smiling at people you meet if they can’t see it, so we don’t even look at each other, let alone interact. We walk around like zombies. How sad.

Stand up to him

President Trump is trying to confuse things so people will be scared to vote or won’t vote because they think their vote won’t count. He’s doing this in a big way with messing with the post office. That can be stopped if Congress stops him. Democrats will, Republicans won’t. What’s wrong with the Republicans? … Are they so in love with money or so scared of Trump not to do anything?

Death list

I wish the news media would print every day how many people die from drug overdoses and how many babies are aborted, the same as they are with this virus every day. All of this is just about trying to get rid of Donald Trump.

Don’t build it

Pretty scary that people want to spend all this money on the riverfront, where it floods all the time. Please don’t use my money that I pay in taxes to build something down there. Let an individual who wants something down there use their money to build it.

Roadkill

Reading Sunday’s sports section, it seems ironic to me that Brazil can afford to build overpasses over their interstate to protect their wildlife but the rich, entitled United States can’t get the money to do that. And a trip from St. Joe to Kansas City shows you the dead animals all along the road. It’s really very depressing.