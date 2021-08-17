Who won it?
There was a $10,000 incentive drawing for Missourians to get the vaccine. Why haven’t we heard who won, since the drawing was scheduled for Aug. 1?
Bad move
I can’t believe our armed services and our government. Pulling our troops out of Afghanistan without taking all the civilians at the same time was a very ignorant move. That’s like leaving the door of the chicken house open and letting the fox in before you get the chickens out.
Tough love
Here’s how to deal with people who don’t want to be vaccinated. Tell them they can’t come into stores, they can’t come into restaurants, they can’t come in to work, and if they get sick, they can’t come into the hospital. Problem solved.
Playing doctor
Here’s an idea. Instead of telling everybody how contagious the new delta variant is, how about you put in a few facts about how it’s a whole lot less deadly?
Editor’s note: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on its website, says: “In two different studies from Canada and Scotland, patients infected with the delta variant were more likely to be hospitalized than patients infected with alpha or the original virus strains.”
Play in the rain
Friends of mine drove hundreds of miles to see the Chiefs on Sunday, and when the rain started, the Chiefs went inside and did not come back out ever, even though it didn’t rain long. I know the Chiefs play in rain and snow, so why didn’t they come back out for the fans?
Tears of labor
I think I know why all these people don’t want to work. When they try to work, their skin cries tears. But most of us know that as sweat.
Not pleased
If I was a known Democrat, I believe I wouldn’t be walking into a VFW for awhile.
Secret government
It’s time to put an end to the obsessive, destructive and unlawful secrecy within our government. Wake up, America.
Repeating mistakes
To all you Democrats who gave Trump hell because he supposedly didn’t listen to his intelligence, now it’s coming out that Biden didn’t listen to his intelligence and it’s costing people’s lives. Are you going to point this out, or are you going to be a typical Democrat and just sit on your hands?
Great news! Covid-19 vaccine booster shots are available! They are supposed to be limited to those with autoimmune diseases but no proof is required. Just walk into a pharmacy and request it. It's hard to understand why some refuse to have the initial rounds of the vaccine but there are some documented issues that the vaccine has caused adverse effects. However it's also hard to understand why people won't wear their seat belts. This year 66% of vehicle deaths in Missouri were unbuckled and it's the law to wear one.
... have not yet heard of boosters being readily available to the public..
A friend of mine just received a booster shot last week. He just walked into a pharmacy and asked about it and was given one. He does have an autoimmune disease (rheumatoid arthritis) but wasn't asked for proof.
sounds typical... there's no nationwide consensus on vaccines/dispersal
These words all seem to be interchangeable when dealing with the members of the Do-Nothing Republican party, Repressive, Repulsive, Repugnant, Reprehensible, Reprobate, Reptilian, Replaceable, Republican.. The Republicans seem to have conveniently forgotten everything that made them Republicans pre-Trump. Republicans never clean up their messes. It’s always responsible Democrats who do the hard dirty work. The GOP is a party of children who run from their responsibilities and like to play dress up on Fox News rather than govern and make hard choices. The Do-Nothing Party..
Anyone who believes a word that comes out of a Do-Nothing Republican's mouth is a gullible ******* idiot. Unfortunately, we seem to have an oversupply of those[beam]
inflation, crime spikes, immigration crisis, infrastructure infighting, and the Afghanistan debacle .. yep, Democrat FAILURES all around
Republican failures that the Democrat`s have to fix as usual[sad]
diehards.. the biggest losers
Biden has made a huge mess of withdrawal.. and a failed execution of cleaning it up
Democrats.. the "skrew-up" party...
Republicans... the Lying, Voter suppression, insurrectionist, Make deals with Terrorists, Do-Nothing Party. [sad]
an especially bad message for Biden and the Democrats. “COVID was the one issue the Democrats had the advantage on. Now you look at the inflation, crime spikes, immigration crisis, and the Afghanistan debacle, this is just one big record of failure for Biden and the Democrats
With 14 months until the midterms, it’s not clear how much the botched departure in Afghanistan will be top of mind for the average voter — if they cared much about it at all.
“The president and his administration have failed the basic test of leadership and competency in such a profound way that it’s almost certainly going to contribute to his already declining approval rating.”
"The GOP quietly removes a webpage hailing Trump's peace deal with the Taliban as the militant group seized power in Afghanistan.. Republicans silence is deafening, though when presented with proof that the GOP tried to shift the blame onto Biden by deleting their own page of lavishing praise onto Trump for the very deal he brokered which led to this catastrophe. That is one good thing about the internet. It does not have an eraser.
voters in midterms will have the needed eraser.... to erase Dem politics
Biden should “resign in disgrace” due to the situation in Afghanistan. He should have worked sooner and faster with no "hoopla" getting folks out
As always eye you forget or you are just ignorant to the facts, but all this started with Trump. it wasn't just that Trump locked Biden into a timeline for withdrawal, it's that the deal he and his top negotiators struck virtually ensured the collapse of the U.S. backed Afghan forces. A tragedy is unfolding in Afghanistan in real-time, and, for the time being, surveys are going to reflect that. But the bottom line is, Americans don't want to keep sending U.S. troops to die in a forever war we were incapable of winning. If the argument Republicans want to make in the next couple of election cycles is that we should have sent more Americans to risk their lives for an unwinnable war, have at it. Americans have short memories, particularly on all matters of foreign policies. From a policy standpoint, Biden's handling of the pandemic and the overwhelming popularity of his domestic agenda on jobs, infrastructure, and the country's economic recovery will be the issues that drive the midterms.
.. both Trump AND Biden are to blame, and you know it.. get off your Dem soapbox for a couple weeks. Biden plan for closing the war was insidious at best and should have been started months earlier, not at the 11th hour panic
Well due to your posts of Biden should resign, which by the way is an ignorant post, I`m only replying to your stupidity with some facts[beam]
Biden popularity now is below 50 approval on pandemic and domestic.. GET UPDATED
Kamala-haha is the one doing NOTHING .. southern border situation is the worst EVER. .. inflation is out of control... Pelosi plan on infrastructure is pathetic.. infrastructure is on a downhill slide.. BELIEVE IT. absolute total Democrat nonsense, at best.
Why would any democrat have a hard time in a VFW hall?
spend, spend, forever spend....
Yes, why? I am a proud veteran who supports what Biden did and should have been done years ago by all past presidents. These people have been in a civil war for a thousand years and it will go on now. All we did is stir the pot by going in and staying after we accomplished our goals. What's happening would have happened no matter when we left.
Wanna know the easiest way to get anti vaxxers to become pro vaxxers? Pay Colin Kaepernick to be anti vax. Have that guy telling everyone “don’t get vaxxed. It’s the right thing to do.” Those folks’ll be lining up to get the jab then.
Colin Kaepernick got his final "severance" pay, and walked away.... nobody cares about antiques...
He triggers you MAGA types.
hahaha an overpaid wannabe doesn't trigger anyone... he made noise, got paid to shut up... that's the new America, over and over
similar to you, 'cept you don't get millions LMAO
