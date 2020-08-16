Border hoppers
I was going to go out to East Hills Shopping Center to get some of the free produce, because produce is way too high in the stores and I’m on a limited income. When I got there, it looked like the ’60s drive-in theaters. Unfortunately, most of those cars had Kansas license plates. Come on, Kansas, can’t you feed your own? Or better yet, post your free food days and we can do the border hopping like they did.
Where is it?
Where is Jonathan Lane? I’ve been looking in the St. Joseph area map, and I can’t find it. I’d like to try that new Mexican restaurant.
Editor’s note: Jonathan Lane is just west of the Belt Highway, south off of Frederick Boulevard.
Union label
You labor union lovers have sold your souls to support an organization that has deceived you and you’re still singing their praises. Unless you work for Quaker Oats, Wire Rope Corporation of America, or the railroad, the rest of you fools can be classified as lower-middle income, with little to show for a lifetime of hard work. Yeah, how about those unions?
Same bird
To “Embarrassment”: I thought your call was about Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris. Then I saw that you were talking about the president. Take off your rose-colored glasses. The Democrats and Republicans are both a disgrace to our country right now, the way they are acting. Remember, the left wing and the right wing are on the same bird.
Bed of lies
The liberal left is supposed to be bighearted and open-minded, but they’re calling us all an embarrassment? Well, let me tell you something. You better learn both sides of the story and figure out who is really telling the truth, because I can tell you that Biden and Harris are in a bed of lies.
Thank you, Uncle Sam
Years ago, a certain group of people laughed at me when I decided to join the military. They said I was crazy, and they said they would never wear a stupid uniform and be told what to do all the time. Every time I came home, they’d brag about their union jobs. … My experience opened many doors for good-paying jobs. Fast-forward to now, the same people who laughed are working past retirement years to make ends meet. I am happily retired. Thank you, God, and thank you, Uncle Sam.
Double standard
I was reading the articles about COVID-19 and the reaction from the Apple Bus Co. and St. Joseph School District. I find it really ironic that the bus company is only going to follow the 6-feet rule if they can, but businesses that rely on revenue (from customers) have to have 6-feet social distancing. It seems like a double standard, and I’m wondering if there’s any reason why the kids on a bus can get closer to each other safely than adults can in a business?
'Socialism Fails Every Time'
https://www.facebook.com/JohnStossel/videos/1001255850344560/UzpfSTE0NTg5NzQ3Mzc6MTAyMTc1MDk1NzkzMTg4OTg/?__tn__=%2Cd-]-h-R&eid=ARCPS0Nhr8EiquiLjIej41MoDE3OvekLJ4_SGWVj6Yh4noVJ8137lp2hIb6bk2Z99CVJsAxXnWDpK47f
It's interesting to see how many Hollywood personalities are quick to endorse socialism to the dumbed-down public and impressionable youth, while people who actually lived through it give a VASTLY different account of what happened to their once-great lives after Socialism took over in their countries... [whistling]
On Friday evening, South Dakota GOP Governor Kristi Noem announced that the state would be declining extra federal funding for the $400 weekly unemployment insurance increase that the Trump administration extended last week though executive action.
In Noem’s statement, she thanked President Trump, but said that the state did not need it due to its good economic position.
The statement reads:
“Despite significant disfunction in Congress, President Trump continues to problem solve and provide great leadership during this recovery effort,” said Governor Noem. “My administration is very grateful for the additional flexibility that this effort would have provided, but South Dakota is in the fortunate position of not needing to accept it. South Dakota’s economy, having never been shut down, has recovered nearly 80% of our job losses. South Dakota is the only state in the nation that didn’t have extended benefits kick in because our insured unemployment rate has been the lowest in the nation. We have the third best housing construction market in the country. And many, many businesses are looking to relocate to South Dakota because of the decisions we made during the pandemic. South Dakota is open for business – that applies to our business owners and their employees.”
According to National Review, Noem took steps to help control the spread of the coronavirus by issuing an executive order saying that the elderly and those with preexisting conditions should stay at home, while employees in general should practice social distancing and, if possible, telecommute. The order also provided guidance for businesses to follow in order to respond to the pandemic appropriately.
However, Noem is the only governor to have not shut down any businesses since the coronavirus came to the United States. Hence, South Dakota has one of the best economies in the country and does not need a bailout from the federal government.
