AOC News
Bureau
I seem to remember during the Trump years that CNN and MSNBC would criticize FOX for being kind of a public relations arm for the Trump administration. Isn’t CNN doing a special on AOC essentially the same thing?
Try one on
Here’s hypocrisy at its finest. The school board members voted for our kids to wear masks 6 or 7 hours a day every day. All of that, and none of them were wearing masks.
Election season
I got a message for the fearmongers in city, county, and school government: Next election, we’re gonna clean house.
Vacation time
If the Democrats like socialism so much, why don’t you all get out of our country and leave us alone? Go down to Cuba or Venezuela, one of those wonderful countries. You’re not wanted here.
Party favors
It probably wasn’t on FOX or Newsmax, but the Obama birthday party was actually canceled. There’s just no lie you all won’t peddle.
Editor’s note: It wasn’t canceled. It was scaled back to around 200 guests.
Harsh reality
I believe everyone except senior citizens should be taken off of food stamps. Go out and get a job.
Freedom
of choice
Missouri’s attorney general said it’s unconstitutional for municipalities to require face coverings in public. The framers didn’t intend that we have total freedom of choice in a pandemic if it harms other people.
Selfish people
If I live to be 200, I will never understand people. Now they are complaining about Obama’s big birthday party. Don’t you know the more you complain, the more attention they get? And more people defending them? Who cares what these selfish people do?
