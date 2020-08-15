Who’s paying?
I wonder if it has occurred to people in power that the radicals and destructive people at these demonstrations are being paid to create havoc? If that is the case, they need to find out who is paying them.
Depends on speaker
CNN spent two days ripping into Tucker Carlson for his mispronunciation of Kamala Harris’ first name, saying he did it on purpose, he was being derogatory toward her. But then, during their first meeting together, Joe Biden mispronounced her first name. I bet you don’t see anything on CNN about that.
Cold buildings
Online learning might be cheaper than supporting those big buildings during the winter time that are always needing repairs.
Stay home
Maybe I misunderstood, but I thought we were still in a pandemic. Among the things that Dr. Anthony Fauci and other authorities said is to wear masks, and avoid large crowds and gatherings. But what’s happening here in St. Joe? It’s one thing after another.
Ambitious agenda
On Harris’ agenda, she plans on doing away with natural gas, fracking, oil; she wants a 70% tax rate for everybody; and she wants to eliminate the Second Amendment. Anybody who votes for her and Biden is stark raving crazy.
Getting caught up
We may be in the middle of an epidemic and many people are out of work, but boy, the building permits are through the roof. What’s going on? It’s a good thing, I’m glad.
Editor’s note: Building permits were not available to the News-Press during stay-at-home orders. The News-Press is now printing entries from the spring as well as current ones.
Picture this
If the city of St. Joseph has so much excess money, I think one good way to spend it would be on more cameras around town to help the police. We shouldn’t rely totally on businesses to take care of that.
Two-way street
If I were a Black person and I wanted to be judged by my character and not the color of my skin, I would not be rioting, looting and robbing. I don’t understand why it is only white people who have to make changes and do things differently. I think it’s a two-way street.
Debate show
I don’t much care about the Biden-Trump debates. I think that’s a 50-50 thing. But I can’t wait to watch the Harris-Pence debates. That’s going to be a show.
Sit and smile
Harris will be the mouthpiece for Biden. He will just sit there and smile. The man has no idea what he’s doing. She will be president, and former President Barack Obama will be telling her what to do in the background.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexually-oriented language or name calling.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. This includes name calling.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, but please do not copy and paste from other websites.