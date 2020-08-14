Front-page news
Joe Biden’s announcement of Kamala Harris as his running mate isn’t big enough news for the front page? Ridiculous.
Unrecognizable
I am not sure what sane people are thinking. Oh, maybe they’re not sane. I just heard that in Portland, Oregon, 100 rioters’ charges have been dropped. And this isn’t just protesters; they said at least 50 had been charged with felonies, including burning buildings, looting and assault. I don’t know what has happened to this country in the last few months, but it’s not a country I recognize any more.
3 questions
In response to “Vote the coward out”: You state that once again the Russians are interfering in our election to help President Donald Trump. I have three questions. One: How are they interfering? Two: Don’t you think if the Russians were working for Trump, that would be the last thing they would want the American people to know? And three: What do you want the Republicans in Congress to do? Tell Russia, “Hey, don’t do that anymore!”?
Takes one to know one
Trump called Harris “nasty.” Now if anyone knows nasty, it’s none other than Trump.
Can’t afford it
How do they expect the people to pay higher taxes when the ones who work for the school, their insurance went up. They can hardly afford insurance.
There’s a difference
My current understanding is that Harris was very, very tough on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during the nomination hearings and said at least once, “Women should all be believed.” But she doesn’t seem quite as tough on the lady who accused Biden of harassment. I wonder if the difference is between being a Republican and a Democrat.
What’s their take on it?
I’m curious what Harris and Biden’s stance might be on the Black Lives Matter activist in Chicago who was inciting people to loot and calling it “reparations.”
Pressing issue
Kansas Republican candidates for the Senate are running ads about the most pressing matter on everyone’s mind: Sanctuary cities. Will anyone really vote on the basis of that?
Sudden crowd
Is it just me, or does it seem to you that there are a heck of a lot more people in St. Joe than there was three weeks ago?
One for another
The Democrats say they want to abolish institutional racism, but what they want to replace it with is institutional poverty.
