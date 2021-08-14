Words of warning
Dr. Fauci seems to think we need to give up some of our freedoms and take this vaccination. I have news for Dr. Fauci: There is an old saying, “He who gives up his freedom for his security deserves neither.” Wake up, America.
Off base
Our Sen. Roy Blunt was one of the ones who voted for that $3.5 infrastructure deal. I’m sorry I ever voted for that man. I hope every Republican who voted for it gets kicked out in 2022, I hope they all lose their seat. They don’t deserve to be in government if they are going to approve wasteful spending like that.
Editor’s note: He didn’t vote for the $3.5 trillion infrastructure deal, a measure that Republicans broadly oppose because of its cost and its expansion of government programs. He voted for a separate $1 trillion bill that included traditional infrastructure like roads and bridges. Eighteen other Republicans joined him.
Draw the lines
Hey, mayor and council, just because a district is not exactly the same in population or demographic does not mean it is unfair. Each district votes for one representative regardless of size or demographic. Draw the lines and get on with something else. This is ridiculous.
Race to the bottom
The governor of Oregon signed a bill suspending the math and reading proficiency requirements for high school graduates. God help us.
Worst in show
I would just like to know if the Emmy’s are going to ask Cuomo for his statue back. That’s the least he could do.
Lost in paradise
The average working American can’t afford a ticket to Hawaii, but our government is sending illegal immigrants out there by the dozen. Does that seem fair?
Isn’t it ironic?
There’s a certain amount of irony in the fact that Gov. Cuomo resigned over misconduct with women and he is being replaced as by a woman as governor.
#Bidenflation continues at an annual rate of about 5.4%, which means that it has already wiped out gains in real wages (about 2.2% over the past year). Biden asked OPEC to increase production to help reduce the price of gasoline. Maybe he should have thought of that before killing the Keystone pipeline.
Keystone has nothing to do with gas prices.
Inflation is happening because of high demand and production shortages not from anything Biden or the Democrats did..
Precisely. Maybe eye4eye could dig himself out of ignorance with some light reading? https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikepatton/2021/06/10/buckle-up-3-reasons-why-inflation-is-rising/
Meanwhile, back at the ranch, over 210,000 illegal aliens entered the U.S. in July, the highest number in 21 years. With few exceptions -- mostly. Cubans who are banned because they might turn into Republicans -- all are released into the U.S. Forty percent of those caught and released in Laredo, Tex. are COVID-infected.
Anti immigrant people are disgusting. They all say “come here legally” but they don’t mean that. They really just don’t want immigrants. I wonder why….?
Cuomo, accused, after an exhaustive investigation, of sexually harassing at least 11 women in violation of state and federal law. President Biden congratulated him for having done a “h*ll of a job”
He did do a h*ll of a job...except for the sexual misconduct. You can't say that about the former twice impeached, lying, cheating, insurrectionist president who left office in disgrace.
Or his boy Matt Gaetz who they completely ignore.
the Taliban are close to taking control of Kabul, knocking down a growing number of regional capitals. This march has accelerated with the final pullout of U.S. forces from that God-forsaken country.
True. And we never should have entered that God-forsaken country. There were other options.
Exactly. What is happening in Afghanistan would’ve happened 10 years ago or 10 years from now. We should’ve never been there from the beginning.
Trump was going to pull out of Afghanistan on May 1, 2021. The Taliban still had the same objectives then as they do now, total take-over. Trumps deal without including Afghanistans government opened all this up. We were there 20 years with nothing changing so why stay?
Despite the numbers of new unemployment claims going down, following last week's good new jobs report, consumer confidence is the lowest it has been in a decade as inflation continues to rear its ugly head.
However, the economy is growing at a record rate.
Inflation needs to rear its head. Part of the normal cycle.
Biden won an early fight on his infrastructure bill, but the Democrats are already warring on the followup $3.5 trillion spend-a-thon. Afghanistan is spiraling out of control. And inflation is roaring.
The infrastructure bill is a good start for now. Bye Bye Afghanistan...everyone knew that would happen whenever we left...20 years was 20 years too long. The USA cannot save every country nor should it try. This was a very expensive unnecessary war. It's hard going into war and even harder getting out of one that never should have been.
A federal judge on Friday ordered the Biden administration to "enforce and implement" the Trump-era Remain-in-Mexico policy in response to a lawsuit from Texas and Missouri, which claimed that the administration’s attempt to terminate the policy was illegal and harmful. Dems lose again....
Trump lost more cases to the courts and Federal Judges than you can shake a stick at. This is not a bad loss. We need some Federal Judges and the administration to step up and really help America by mandating vaccines/masks. The sooner we get healthy the sooner things will return to normal.
