Nonpolitical NRA
I see someone called in about the NRA. The NRA, years ago, used to be a fine organization. But the last 10 or 12 years, it’s been nothing but political. … I think they do need to disband it and start over with a clean NRA that is not for the Democrats or the Republicans.
Taxed to death
It’s ridiculous. With people out of work due to COVID-19, they will raise our taxes to supplement the SJSD, since attendance will be down. We are already taxed to death in this town. Make cuts at the top and learn to live within your means.
Legal eagle
This is to ‘Paid for rally’: This person says President Donald Trump passed executive orders that won’t stand up under the law. All the executive orders he’s passed are legal, except maybe the last one — where he extended unemployment (benefits). All the others are legal, more legal than anything former President Barack Obama did with executive orders. The Democrats did not want to come to the table, so they caused this themselves. Let them go to court and try to deny the people another $400 unemployment and see where that gets them.
Come together
In Scripture, the Pharisees and the Herodians joined forces. It was a combination of the religious and the political. They managed to get Jesus crucified; evil as it was, it was still quite a feat. There is little joining together in our current culture, even of evil forces. Yet there is one thing we all have in common: We are all sinners. Perhaps if we related to one another as fellow sinners we might accomplish at least a little in spite of political differences.
Broken voters
Imagine how broken you have to be to look at this Trump show and say to yourself, “Yeah, man, I want four more years of this.”
Time for a change
Well, here we go again, St. Joe. More stolen vehicles, more shootings, more violence. How much more of this are we going to put up with? It’s time to change the prosecutors in this county, and it’s time to change the police chief in our city. That’s what I think — it’s time for St. Joe to make a positive change.
Don’t listen
Once again, we have someone who is misinformed. Trump is not — I repeat, not — getting rid of pre-existing conditions (for health insurance). Check it for yourself. Don’t listen to the fake news.
That was quick
I can’t believe it. After less than 24 hours as his running mate, an intelligent woman like Kamala Harris already has started to hallucinate just like old Joe. Heaven help us.
Vote ’em all out
I think all the congressmen and senators, even the president, and all the incumbents need to be replaced come Nov. 3. They’re all a bunch of jokes.
