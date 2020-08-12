An embarrassment
People voting for President Donald Trump will be voting for a person who cannot tell the truth, a corrupt person who has broken many laws and thinks no laws applies to him, and uses his cronies to his advantage, especially in the post office so he can slow down mail-in votes for the November election. Way to go, Republicans. You are all an embarrassment to our country.
Do you believe it now?
Dear Mayor Bill McMurray, now do you believe we have a drug and gang problem in this town?
Didn’t sign up for this
To the person who criticized teachers for not wanting to return to the classroom, your comment is completely invalid. When you choose a military career, you are fully aware that you will be instructed in weaponry and warfare and that you may be called upon to defend our country in war. When you choose a teaching profession, you are definitely not signing on to be exposed every day to a highly contagious virus that can be deadly not only to you but your entire family as well.
Politics and lies
You’re worried about China and Russia interfering in our election? You can’t even imagine how many times America has interfered in elections all over the world. Russia and China ain’t going to do anything. It’s all talk, all politics and all lies.
They know
I’m tired of watching people on the news saying how angry they are over the shootings, and here a young child’s life was taken because people don’t have the guts to rat their own relatives out. They know what’s going on around there.
More news, please
When are we ever going to get any more news about the nursing homes here? Especially the Living Community facility. We haven’t heard any more about it. Nobody even seems to talk about it. It would be helpful to us older people if we knew what was going on in our city.
Stop the looting
Under former President Lyndon B. Johnson, the Democratic government passed a law that allows Congress to take all the leftover Social Security money and put it in a trust fund. They have been taking money out of that trust fund since 1965. There’s supposed to be $2 trillion in that trust fund and there is nothing, nothing but IOUs. You want to talk about Social Security? We need to stop them from looting it every year.
Scary scenario
A caller on the radio said, “It’s bad enough they want to defund the police; what about if they want to defund the military?” Now that is truly scary. That’s even worse. Think about it.
Spend mentality
I see the city fathers have started spending the $20 million that they didn’t need to begin with. However, the first $6 million is just for determining what needs to be done. Now, how can we spend $6 million on something that is obvious, and any contractor could take care of it? Our city fathers are going to break us if somebody doesn’t break them of this spend, spend, spend mentality.
