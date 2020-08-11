Earth to Joe
Joe Biden is not going to win. Anyone with half a brain knows that Biden is on another planet.
Something’s wrong
About 12.5% of the American population is Black, and yet they’re everywhere: they’re in the news, in politics, everywhere. I’m not complaining, they have every right. On the other hand, there is easily 12% of the American population that do not have computers or access to the internet. We are totally ignored. We have no access to news or anything that’s going on. What’s wrong with this picture?
No security
So the city donates $15,000 every year now to the catfishing tournament that took place on the Missouri River. Seems nobody bothered to use any of that money to pay for any kind of security, judging by the vehicles that were broken into while sitting overnight in the grass by the REC Center. They were told to park up there instead of the well-lit parking lot. So who’s to blame, and why are we spending any money on that?
Just the beginning
I want to thank Andrew Gaug for his terrific article regarding Daisy Coleman. Sadly, what he wrote about is so true. The initial physical assault is just the beginning of many traumas to come.
All votes count
We need to abolish the Electoral College. All votes should count.
Not on board
I was reading the Community page, (Aug. 9 News-Press) and that bus looks kind of weird. There’s a line going down the seat, but that ain’t no 6 feet. So my kid won’t be going on a bus. I wonder how many have to die before the district has to change their plans.
Editor’s note: The photo of the bus was an Associated Press photo from a school district in Bristol, Virginia.
Payday and then some
I’m calling about the extra $600 for unemployment. I know a person who was bragging that she only works part time, she makes $50 a week because that’s all she wants to work, and when that place closed down for a while she started drawing $600 unemployment. Now, that’s not right. And there’s other people who do this too.
Um, d-o-g?
I heard on the news that many of the Kansas City Chiefs football players do not know how to register to vote. This does not surprise me. I often wonder how many professional football players can spell the word “cat.”
Early isn’t better
The other day I told people I was trying to get a ballot for the 2024 presidential election. People asked, “Why are you doing that? You don’t even know who will be running.” They’re right. But then why do people want early mass mail-in voting when they have not heard the positions of the candidates who are running this year and their vision for where they want to lead the country?
Different crowds
I’m just wondering how many of the concerned parents who are keeping their kids home from public school this year are the ones who have their kids out playing ball, playing soccer this summer in the crowds with all the kids and other people?
