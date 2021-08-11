Get your shots
Back in the day, I got sent home from school for not having a current tetanus shot. If they can do that, I definitely think they need to require COVID vaccinations for ages 12 and above, as approved for vaccinations. You should have to have all your vaccinations to go to school.
High tech
Did you know that new automobiles will have special AI so the government can stop your car if they want to, a Breathalyzer and bunch of other stuff in them? I thought, ‘boy, it’s a good time to go and buy a car because you don’t want any of the new ones coming out.’
Aiming high
I see AOC is thinking about challenging Chuck Schumer for the Senate seat. She’s a lousy congresswoman, what makes her think she’d be a good senator?
Hard at work
The Democrats are working to get the sex we are born with off of our birth certificates. Wow, it’s so impressive how they’re always doing something to help the country. There you go, the Democrats hard at work for the people of this country.
Sign of the times
The study is completed, the Downtown stop signs are installed, the stop lights have been removed, we’ve all adjusted to the change — now please remove those ugly portable signs laying on the sides of the street.
Go for gold
Winning 100 gold medals is a wonderful accomplishment for our country. But don’t you think the other countries will be making fun of us knowing that our country is crumbling and we are letting it happen?
No on infrastructure
Shame on Blunt for voting for the Senate to take up that infrastructure bill. I bet he hasn’t even read it.
The Big Three
In Missouri, you can count on death, taxes and Sen. Hawley to vote against anything that might help working people.
Give them time
To the person who said to get an ID to vote, that’s fine — but don’t cut out hours or days to vote. Give them time to vote and that would be fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.