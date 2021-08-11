This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Get your shots

Back in the day, I got sent home from school for not having a current tetanus shot. If they can do that, I definitely think they need to require COVID vaccinations for ages 12 and above, as approved for vaccinations. You should have to have all your vaccinations to go to school.

High tech

Did you know that new automobiles will have special AI so the government can stop your car if they want to, a Breathalyzer and bunch of other stuff in them? I thought, ‘boy, it’s a good time to go and buy a car because you don’t want any of the new ones coming out.’

Aiming high

I see AOC is thinking about challenging Chuck Schumer for the Senate seat. She’s a lousy congresswoman, what makes her think she’d be a good senator?

Hard at work

The Democrats are working to get the sex we are born with off of our birth certificates. Wow, it’s so impressive how they’re always doing something to help the country. There you go, the Democrats hard at work for the people of this country.

Sign of the times

The study is completed, the Downtown stop signs are installed, the stop lights have been removed, we’ve all adjusted to the change — now please remove those ugly portable signs laying on the sides of the street.

Go for gold

Winning 100 gold medals is a wonderful accomplishment for our country. But don’t you think the other countries will be making fun of us knowing that our country is crumbling and we are letting it happen?

No on infrastructure

Shame on Blunt for voting for the Senate to take up that infrastructure bill. I bet he hasn’t even read it.

The Big Three

In Missouri, you can count on death, taxes and Sen. Hawley to vote against anything that might help working people.

Give them time

To the person who said to get an ID to vote, that’s fine — but don’t cut out hours or days to vote. Give them time to vote and that would be fine.

