It’s about time

The time has come for Missouri to join 36 other states to be able to renew their driver’s license online. It only makes sense. It would save people time and frustration. It is working in the 36 other states. The only time you would need to go to the office would be if your name changed or your address changed. Please contact the Department of Revenue, your congressmen, senators and governor, and demand that Missouri allow driver’s license renewal online.

Make the right choice

The way I see it, the American people have two choices come November. We can either vote for law and order, or we can vote for chaos. The choice is yours, the choice is ours. Make the right choice.

Vote the cowards out

Once again, Russia is interfering with the 2020 election to help President Donald Trump win and the do-nothing Senate Republicans are silent. Keeping their power and Trump in office is more important to them than our election security. These cowards need to be voted out of office and elect candidates who will work for the American people and not corrupt Trump. They are becoming more and more of a disgrace to America and disrespecting their oath of office.

Park the bikes

I think anyone who went to the motorcycle rally in Sturgis should have to self-quarantine as soon as they return home.

No credibility

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer is saying that the president is saying “it’s my way or the highway” on this new relief bill. But that’s what the Democrats have been saying all along; it’s not the president. Trump said he would be willing to work with them, but they want what they want and they are not backing down. I’m so much more convinced that we will be so much better off when this election is over and Trump is in for another four years. Then maybe they will be willing to work with him, seeing what it’s done to their credibility.

Been there, done that

Trump said he’s going to get rid of pre-existing conditions (for health care qualifications). Obamacare already did that — the same Obamacare he’s trying to get rid of.

Paid-for rally

Trump can’t have his rally like he did four years ago, so he’s coming on national TV saying he’s gonna help people with their troubles now and sign executive orders that are not going to hold up under law, and he’s using the time to run the Democrats down and have a rally paid for by our tax money and the network.

Challenge issued

After reading that COVID cases have gone down in the state of Kansas after mandatory mask-wearing in the counties that chose to do so, I would challenge every governor in the United States to have mandatory mask-wearing and fines for those who do not comply. Forget playing politics and just do it. The life you save could be yours.