Follow the money
In response to “Mitts off:” Democrat President Lyndon B. Johnson started the New Deal in 1965. They have been looting Social Security ever since then. There’s supposed to be massive amounts of money in there for the future, but every year they empty it out, put in the general fund, and then waste it. Why doesn’t somebody do something about that? Hey, Biden, you wanna save the world, how about you put a stop to that?
Editor’s note: The New Deal legislation and Social Security was started by President Franklin Roosevelt in the 1930s. Medicare and Medicaid became law under President Johnson in the 1960s.
Back at you
It struck me as rather funny reading that the government of Mexico intends to sue the gun manufacturers in the United States for the violence going on down there. What about all the people in the United States being killed by drugs coming in from Mexico? Why don’t we sue Mexico?
Far more serious
For all the naysayers who feel the current COVID pandemic is no more than the flu, the flu in the U.S. as of 2021 statistics kills approximately 34,500 a year. COVID deaths in the U.S. in the last 16 months has equaled 615,700. In just 16 months, we’ve had enough deaths from COVID to equal about 17 years of the flu. I think the COVID pandemic is far more serious, and it’s far from being over.
Götterdämmerung
I enlisted in the United States Army for three years in 1966. I volunteered and served one tour in Vietnam in 1968. I took the same oath Joe and Kamala took to uphold the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, both foreign and domestic. I’m not sure how many times in his sordid career Biden repeated those same words, but believe me, Joe, they have the same connotation today as they did then. Wake up, America, and remove this court jester while there is still a country and a Constitution to be had.
What’s in it?
This is to Mitch McConnell and all the Republicans in the Senate who are siding with the Marxist Democrats trying to push through this $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill: I want you to explain to me what’s in it, because I doubt any of you have even read it. To the best of my knowledge, only half a billion is going toward infrastructure. The rest is for this garbage the left is pushing. Find a spine and stand up for what’s right.
