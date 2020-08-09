No cure in sight

I saw a doctor on television the other day, and he said that “we can fight this virus, but we can’t fight stupidity.” So, you know, if you’re going to be stupid, you’re going to get sick.

Question of safety

Alonzo Weston quoted a sociologist, “We are living in the safest time in human history.” That’s ridiculous. 150,000 people weren’t dying from coronavirus this past year. We were safer then.

It’s a riddle

In response to “Just wait.” Have you really listened to what Biden says in any of his press conferences or any of his interviews? He can’t complete a sentence, or a complete thought. The man has something radically wrong with him, and you think we should trust him to run the country? It’s the lesser of two evils — at least with President Trump, you get what he says he’s going to deliver. And he has delivered on his campaign promises. … Biden’s going to come out looking like an idiot, but unfortunately people like you on the left are still going to be stupid enough to vote for the man. Grow up.

It’s your job

I’m really tired of the teachers that don’t want to return to school to teach. That is the profession they choice as their livelihood. The military doesn’t want to die either; maybe they should just say, “We’re not going to serve.”

Difficult concept

This business of wearing a mask to protect yourself and others is certainly complicated. Seems the only people that have a chance of understanding the issues are Democrats or people with at least a four-year degree from college. Many of the other people seem to be lost on this concept.

Don’t like Mike

Michael Reagan has no journalistic qualifications at all. None. It’s like putting Rush Limbaugh on your editorial page.

Lock, stock, barrel

I see in New York City they want to dissolve the NRA. Are they crazy? Do you remember Charlton Heston’s famous words from the year 2000? They don’t want to get involved in the Second Amendment, they want to do away with it completely.

To the bunker!

A recent Ping Poll asked, “Do you think the end times is near?” Well, with Trump in office, it’s looking that way, isn’t it?

Back at you

Like one of your readers, I received a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. I tore it up and put it in the return envelope.

Keep the lights

Please do not remove the Downtown traffic signals. They used to be synchronized so you could drive through town without stopping. Please synchronize the lights.