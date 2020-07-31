A tiny flaw

Talk about holes in the head. Where did Community Action Partnership get its idea to build their tiny homes for the homeless miles away from community services, food kitchens and other services homeless people depend on? These people walk to these services; they don’t own cars. A simple drive through Downtown reveals many vacant lots …. within walking distance to the facilities our homeless need for their existence. Let’s keep our homeless friends where their services are.

Pay for damages

Here’s an idea. All those protesters who are suing the federal government in Portland, since we know who they are, why don’t we send them a bill for all the damage they’ve created instead of making the taxpayers pay for it?

Bridge too far

I still can’t believe there’s that many people in the United States who need to get their head back up on their shoulders so they can see what’s going on. They have destroyed a lot of history; and how long is it going to be before they say, “We don’t want to destroy history anymore. We’ll destroy whatever you have. We’ll either destroy it or take it, and there’s nothing you can do, because we rule this country now?”

Status update

It’s been several weeks now since an off-duty police officer got in a shouting altercation with a citizen. What’s the status of that investigation? Seems like it’s been adequate time to have it wrapped up. Also, what about the female officer who simply stood by?

Voting rights

Shame on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for not bringing the Voting Rights Act for a vote. Any Republican voting against our voting rights should be voted out of office. Every registered voter should have the right to vote in an easy and safe manner. Republicans are making it harder for us to vote. It will show they are not working for the American people but for their own agenda.

Taking a stand

I applaud the WNBA team that walked off the court during the national anthem. They’re not overpaid prima donnas; they’re just Black women who support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Insecurity

Nothing makes me feel more secure than the National Security Advisor testing positive for the coronavirus. It just makes me want to follow all the guidelines, or lack of guidelines, that our national government wants us to follow. Thank you for showing me the way to feel secure about COVID-19.

Lack of empathy

This is on wearing a mask. You know, if I thought I passed a disease on to somebody else and made them end up in the hospital fighting for their life, I would not be able to live with myself. And then you see these people out here, “This is my constitutional right!” That tells me that the majority of humanity has no concern for their fellow man. None. They are selfish, self-centered individuals.