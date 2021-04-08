Find a way

The results of Tuesday’s SJSD election should tell the school board and superintendent one very clear message. The vast majority of voters — nearly two-thirds — are not happy with the two high school concept. All three incumbents were voted out. A word to the wise: You all had better find a way to fund three high schools, or you’ll be out. Period.

Leave it alone

I just wonder if the lady on the news complaining that the school bond didn’t pass, would her kids have to go way out of their district to go to school? Probably not, because it looked like she was up there by Central. Leave the schools alone. I’m glad it didn’t pass. And get all the old members off that school board; we need new ones.

LA chase

Concerning the high-speed chase in Los Angeles, the truck driver who pulled his rig out in front of the driver and stopped him did what the police should have done but they didn’t. They had him bottled up several times in a parking lot going around at a low speed and they could have got him but they didn’t. They backed off and let him out.

A few things

I have a clue for Joe the court jester about how to get rid of this gun problem we have. What he ought to do is enforce the laws we already have; we don’t need more. Stop the illegals from coming into this country and the drugs that are coming in. And the socialist Democrats need to stop putting these felons back on the streets again and again to prey on the public.

Enough on our plates

People are worried about jobs, rent, food, utilities, hospital and doctors bills, funerals, and taxes that are due. Get a clue, school board, city, and county. We have enough on our plates. Also, teachers teach — not buildings.