Anarchy in the USA

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi now wants to have a mail-in vote for the national election in November. If they can’t beat President Donald Trump fairly, now they want to steal the November election. This must not happen, or we will see anarchy at its worst.

Takes one to know one

It takes a lot of guts for any City Council member to call anybody else morons. Talk about a bunch of morons — they mess up anything they touch.

Vote of confidence

I’m getting really tired of people bashing Trump. He’s responsible for everybody in this country. He’s done a tremendous job.

Sweet deal

It’s very apparent that City Manager Bruce Woody must know where all the bodies are buried here in St. Joseph for the city to give him such a sweetheart deal for him leaving and breaking his contract.

Long memories

I think everybody on the City Council should be fired. They are stupid for wasting our taxpayer money on Woody’s sick leave. We’ve known before all this coronavirus stuff came up that he was leaving for a new job in Florida. He didn’t retire; he was leaving for a new job and he is not entitled to the sick pay. We will remember this when they want a tax increase on this, that or the other.

Give it back

If Missouri Western State University wants to save some money, it would be nice for all the professors and personnel to give back their pay raise to help the school and the kids. We really think this is about the kids and not the professors. So if you really want to do something, professors, give back the money.

Road to serfdom

It seems like some mayors and some governors, with the fear of this virus, are trying to head us toward communism. Taking away our freedom of right to assemble is against the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. All we need to do is keep going down this road and you will have a lot more trouble than a virus.

Can’t wait forever

I agree with social distancing, stay-at-home orders and all that. But at some point we will need to figure out how to open golf courses, restaurants, barber shops, parks facilities, schools and other parts of our society while taking precautions against community spread. We can’t wait 18 months for development of a vaccine.