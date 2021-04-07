Strong statement

I think the current members of the St. Joseph School Board should take a look at the results of the recent election and learn something. The number-one vote-getter was a man who is a vocal opponent of changing the three high school system to two, and the bond levy went down by a margin of almost 2 to 1.

Cleaning house

Please get this in before the St. Joe School District and the board say they need to educate us better. The people have spoken, we need to clean house. Period.

Stay out

Why would America’s pastime, Major-League Baseball, get involved with America’s major corruption: party politics? Too bad “60 Minutes” can’t give us an unbiased political editorial. They used to.

Another option

Why not add Spring Garden to Benton, Truman to Central, and Robidoux to Lafayette? There is room in the high schools for the additional 400 students. That way, you keep all three high schools open and close three elementary schools, and the savings would be $10 to $12 million per year.

State control

I’m glad that the school bond failed, but the school board are just bullies. They turn around and tell you, “Well, we’re going to shut it down anyway. We’re going to do what we want, not what the people want.” They need to be run by the state. Get rid of the school board altogether.

Prayers needed

Classy, St. Joe. God help us all.

Spelling champs

Give me an N. Give me an O. St. Joe said “NO.” How do you like that?

Own up

I wonder if our vice president is capable of any compassion for the child found abandoned in rural Texas? Unfortunately, our country is suffering the most irresponsible administration in our history. They swore to uphold the Constitution, to protect us from our enemies. Instead, they are our worst enemies. The question is, will the voters ever own up to their accountability in electing these liberal imbeciles?

Out of here

When the last of you young people leave St. Joe, would you be sure to turn out the lights? I’d hate for the tightwads to gripe about the extra nickel’s worth of electricity used while here.

Action on guns

The Dems are up to no good again. “President Biden to unveil executive action on guns.” He plans on trying to take our guns.