Licenses

I want the city to compensate me for tenants who can no longer pay rent due to COVID-19. I pay for business licenses for my rentals.

All or nothing?

I’m calling about the article in the paper regarding Missouri Western canceling a lot of their programs. And I think they made the comment that they “can’t be everything to all people.” But now the question is, can they be anything to any people? This is crazy.

Children in need

I am curious what percentage of abuse and neglect calls are actually founded. Are the number of calls received now actually closer to the number that should be reported? I hope that families will be pulling together more in these times than in others, and that we realize we are in this together. If there is a need for intervention, I hope we all feel entrusted to be mandatory reporters. These children are our future; they belong to us all and we should share in their care.

Expensive paper

Talk about price gouging. How can a grocery store sell toilet paper for $1 a roll? This is being dishonest and taking advantage of people. Please check into it.

Virus talk

This is in regard to the letter to the editor the other day: The two networks you are referring to decided to cut away from the daily briefings only when President Donald Trump starts talking about himself instead of updates about the virus. When he discusses the virus, they air it in real time. Also, your facts regarding the SARS and MERS viruses are incorrect. You, like Trump, don’t seem to get your facts straight.

Here comes trouble

The reason why these big cities are getting hit with this COVID-19 so hard on the coast is because when people fly in from foreign countries, they fly to New York, Seattle, Los Angeles. Now what’s going on is the airlines have spread it to Chicago, Detroit, some to Kansas City, but not much.

Editor’s note: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that all U.S. states are seeing cases from community spread, not just infected persons traveling from other countries.

Be understanding

On the topic of essential versus nonessential items, I am reminded of the story of the individual outraged over another customer buying party supplies using food stamps. After suffering abuse, the customer replied, “My child is terminally ill. This will be their last birthday.” … I was one of the customers buying nonessential items last week. I purchased extra clothing for disabled veterans who may soon be almost totally cut off from personal assistance. Every case is different. Be respectful, be flexible, be supportive. Be American.